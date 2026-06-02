Seahawks, Derick Hall agree to 3-year, $42M extension

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The Seattle Seahawks and edge rusher Derick Hall have agreed to a three-year, $42 million extension that could be worth up to $46.5 million and includes $21 million guaranteed, agents Chad Berger and Ezra J Thompson told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Tuesday.

Hall, a second-round pick in the 2023 draft, is now under contract with the Seahawks through the 2029 season.

Hall had two sacks and a forced fumble during the Seahawks' Super Bowl LX victory against the New England Patriots. In three seasons with Seattle, Hall has 105 tackles, 10 sacks and two forced fumbles.