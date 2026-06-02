Texans LB E.J. Speed out indefinitely after injuring quad

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HOUSTON -- Texans coach DeMeco Ryans said linebacker E.J. Speed injured his quad and is out indefinitely after having surgery last week.

Ryans didn't give a definite timeline on when Speed would return.

"We'll see how that recovery process goes," he said.

Speed suffered his injury during spring team workouts after he signed a two-year deal worth up to $13 million in the offseason. The base was $10 million but he could have earned $3 million in incentives. He joined the Texans last offseason on a one-year, $5 million deal after spending six years with the Indianapolis Colts as a 2019 fifth-round draft pick out of Tarleton State.

The former Colt played in 16 games last season and recorded 62 tackles with three tackles for loss for the Texans.

Speed was the third linebacker to pair with Pro Bowl Azeez Al-Shaair and Henry To'oTo'o. To replace Speed, Houston will open up the competition to Jake Hansen, Jamal Hill and Marte Mapu, along with 2026 rookie draft picks Wade Woodaz and Aiden Fisher.