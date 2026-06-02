At Steelers minicamp, Porter, Herbig do not participate

Open Extended Reactions

PITTSBURGH -- Awaiting extensions as they enter the final year of their rookie deals, cornerback Joey Porter Jr. and outside linebacker Nick Herbig appeared to be holding in during the Steelers mandatory minicamp.

Though they were in uniform and declined to specifically say they were holding in, neither Porter nor Herbig participated in the individual drills during the media shooting period of Tuesday's session. Herbig wore a ballcap and held his helmet as he stood near the outside linebacker drills, while Porter watched the defensive back drills.

"I'm out here," Porter said. "I'm happy to be out here. I'm happy I'm with the guys on the plays. That's all I really can ask for at this time right now. I'm just keep doing that and keep teaching the young guys when I can."

Herbig added of his situation: "Business is business. I'm a football player. I'm here for football. I try to keep business separated from football as much as I can."

Coach Mike McCarthy said he understands the business realities of the NFL.

"When you break down the professional aspects of being in the NFL as a coach or a player, we all have contracts," McCarthy said prior to Tuesday's practice. "... In Nick's case, he's been in constant communication with us. I had lunch with Nick in March out there in Scottsdale. He's done the things necessary, but he's in a business situation. It's no different than any of our players. I think you just separate that, and this is an important time in their lives. I mean, their business decisions and business opportunities can change the course of their life and their family's life."

And while tight end Darnell Washington and defensive lineman Keeanu Benton are in similar situations as fellow 2023 draftees, each participated in individual drills Tuesday.

Since being selected with the first pick of the second round in 2023, Porter has been a consistent starter for the Steelers' secondary. He's had an interception in each of his three seasons and posted a career high 14 passes defensed last season.

Porter said Tuesday he believes he should be compensated as one of the league's elite corners.

"Definitely," he said. "I feel like I've been an elite guy since I've been in this league, and I'm happy that I'm getting the respect that I feel like I'm owed."

Herbig, meanwhile, is part of a deep pass rush that also includes T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith. Because of that, the former fourth-round pick has only 11 starts in three seasons, but he's been a productive with his opportunities. He recorded a career-high 7.5 sacks and an interception in 2025 and has nine career forced fumbles.

"I wouldn't call myself not a starter," Herbig said, asked if the negotiations involved finding a way for him to be a starter. "I would just say I'm a team guy. If you need me to play off the ball, on the ball, need me to run down on punt, I'm a Steeler. There's no starters and backups. I'm a Steeler."