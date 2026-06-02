Broncos CB Pat Surtain gets $5M raise in '26 via reworked deal

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The Denver Broncos are giving star cornerback Pat Surtain II a $5 million raise this year via a contract adjustment, agent Tory Dandy told ESPN.

Surtain, 26, also has a chance to make another $5 million next year if he makes All Pro or Pro Bowl this year.

The two-time first team All-Pro is entering the first season of a four-year, $96 million extension he signed before the 2024 season. The extension made him the NFL's highest-paid defensive back at that time based on average annual pay, but he had since been surpassed by extensions signed by the Trent McDuffie, Sauce Gardner, Derek Stingley Jr., Jaycee Horn and Jalen Ramsey.

Surtain, who has been selected to the past four Pro Bowls and was the NFL's Defensive Player of the Year in 2024, has 12 interceptions and 59 passes defended in his first five NFL seasons.

The Broncos selected him with the ninth overall pick in the 2021 draft.