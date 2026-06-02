2026 NFL minicamp live updates: Teams begin mandatory camps

Open Extended Reactions

The 2026 NFL season begins in less than three months, but first, teams are continuing with their offseason workout programs.

Two NFL teams -- the Miami Dolphins and Pittsburgh Steelers -- began their mandatory minicamps this week. And next week, 19 teams will kick into high gear with their three-day minicamps, and then 11 teams will practice the week of June 15.

Then, after a monthlong break, all 32 NFL training camps will begin in late July.

During the three weeks of minicamps, ESPN's NFL reporters will be on the ground to provide updated information on position battles, notable appearances from the rookies and new players, compelling quotes from coaches and players, and updates on injuries and holdout situations.

We will have updates every day of camp to keep you informed on all the latest. Here's what you need to know from across the league, including depth charts for all 32 teams:

Jump to:

MIA | PIT

Top NFL news of the week

-- Sources: Herbig lands four-year, $100 million extension

-- Broncos' Surtain gets $5M raise in '26 via reworked deal

-- Chase: Bengals face higher expectations thanks to defense

-- Seahawks, Hall agree to 3-year, $42M extension

-- Jacobs at Packers practice as prosecutors mull charges

-- Brown elated to join Patriots, 'moving forward' from Eagles

-- Verse essential to Garrett trade, Browns GM says

What our NFL Nation reporters saw this week

Dolphins center Aaron Brewer returned to practice Tuesday after missing OTAs last week for a family engagement that had been cleared already. Speaking to media for the first time this offseason, Brewer weighed in on Miami's rebuilt offensive line, which features rookie Kadyn Proctor at left guard and Jonah Savaiinaea at right guard.

Brewer said Proctor has carried himself like a veteran throughout spring practice and that Savaiinaea, who played left guard as a rookie last season, looks more natural on the other side.

"He's very comfortable in that right guard spot," Brewer said. "You can tell he's a right guard."

Quick hits

-- Malik Willis' first pass in team drills was intercepted by JuJu Brents, but otherwise the quarterback had a solid day of practice. He completed a jump ball on the left sideline to Jalen Tolbert that stood out for both Willis' ball placement and Tolbert's ball skills.

-- This part of the offseason program is mandatory, and the Dolphins did not have any unexcused absences. Brewer and Jordyn Brooks were the only possibilities considering their contract negotiations, but both players were in attendance. -- Marcel Louis-Jacques (June 2)

Nick Herbig and the Steelers agreed to a contract extension Tuesday, but Joey Porter Jr. appeared to be holding in during the first session of the Steelers' mandatory minicamp as he awaits his own extended deal.

Jalen Ramsey was at minicamp today pic.twitter.com/lOuidovSmY — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) June 2, 2026

However, defensive back Jalen Ramsey was present and participated in individual drills during the media shooting period. Ramsey had previously been one of the few veterans largely absent from the Steelers' offseason training activities. But even though he wasn't around, Ramsey garnered high praise from his new coaching staff throughout the offseason -- including comparisons to Charles Woodson from assistant head coach/secondary coach Joe Whitt Jr.

"Seeing Jalen from afar, appreciating his game, particularly as a corner, but practicing against the Rams and then competing against the Rams, man, I was so impressed with him as a nickel," Steelers coach Mike McCarthy said Tuesday.

"I kind of felt very similar to the impact that I watched Charles make on those teams, and then I thought Jalen has that same ability. He's a special piece to our defense. He can play nickel, he can play corner obviously, he can play dime and also can play safety. I'm really looking forward to working with him." -- Brooke Pryor (June 2)