Buccaneers' Godwin 'didn't believe' news of Evans' exit at first

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TAMPA, Fla. -- Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin Jr. said Tuesday that he learned Mike Evans was signing with the San Francisco 49ers on social media, and it wasn't until quarterback Baker Mayfield texted him a "sad face" emoji that he believed the news was real.

"Honestly, I didn't believe it," Godwin said in his first public comments since Evans departed in free agency. "I mean, there's a bunch of stuff on the internet that you can't really believe, a lot of AI stuff. So I didn't really believe it. And then I texted Bake. I was like, 'Yo, is this for real?' And he was like, 'Sad face [emoji]."

Evans and Godwin played together for nine seasons in Tampa, with Evans serving as a mentor to the 2017 third-round draft pick -- the first year of Evans' captaincy. They sit 1-2 in the franchise's record book for receiving yards, receptions and receiving touchdowns. Evans is also the franchise's all-time leading scorer.

Chris Godwin says it's "going to be difficult" without Mike Evans but he's confident about the young receivers behind him on the Buccaneers' roster. Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

"I think it's part of the game, unfortunately," Godwin said of Evans leaving. "Mike is -- I mean, we all know what Mike has been to this community and this organization. That's my brother and I wish him the best and his time in San Fran. I'm sure that they know what kind of player that they're getting."

"I mean, obviously it's going to be difficult that he's not here," Godwin said. "And I think anytime you're missing Mike, that's a tough situation. But fortunately we have a room full of guys that are ready to go."

A six-time Pro Bowler, Evans reached 1,000 receiving yards in each of his first 11 seasons and was a key member of their Super Bowl LV squad in 2020. He accounted for nearly 30% of the Bucs' receiving production from 2014-2025.

Entering Year 10 and having turned 30 in February, Godwin is now the elder statesman of the Bucs' wide receiver room, although wide receiver Jalen McMillan -- who has made jokes about his age -- said it's a role he's more than prepared for.

"He's been ready since Day 1," McMillan said. "He's been doing the same thing he's been doing since I got here -- JUGS routines, breathing techniques, he gets on me when I'm not doing the technique to a T and he holds everybody to that standard. I mean, that's O.G., he's old. ... That's Unc for sure."

He'll be responsible for not only continuing to help McMillan along, but also last year's first-round draft pick, Emeka Egbuka, and Tez Johnson, along with this year's third-round draft pick Ted Hurst. They also added veteran David Sills this offseason, whom Godwin grew up playing against in Delaware, and who played for new offensive coordinator Zac Robinson when he was the offensive coordinator of the Atlanta Falcons. Kameron Johnson is also back from last year, as is Garrett Greene, who was on the practice squad.

"Those guys, they're ready to go," Godwin said. "They've been training their whole lives for these opportunities. I'm excited for them to get the opportunities that they're going to get. I mean, you still make the plays all over the field."