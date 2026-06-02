Sources: Nick Herbig lands four-year, $100 million extension

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PITTSBURGH -- That didn't take long.

Hours after sitting out individual drills during the Pittsburgh Steelers' mandatory minicamp on Tuesday, linebacker Nick Herbig and the organization agreed to a four-year, $100 million extension, including $42 million guaranteed, sources told NFL Network's Mike Garafolo and ESPN's Adam Schefter.

In an interview with local reporters before agreeing to the deal, Herbig said it was his "desire to be a Steeler for life."

Herbig, 24, was set to enter the final year of his rookie contract coming off of a career-high 7.5-sack season in 2025. Herbig's deal is a rarity in the NFL. He crossed the $100 million threshold without a full NFL season as a starter, but his compensation reflects his ability to produce when given the opportunity.

Not only did he have the highest pass rush win rate in the NFL last season (26.3%), according to ESPN Analytics and NFL Next Gen Stats, but he also recorded an interception to go along with his 7.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery for a touchdown. He also had a career-high 18 quarterback hits in 2025.

"I wouldn't call myself not a starter," Herbig said after Tuesday's practice. "I'm a team guy. If you need me to play off the ball, on the ball, need me to run down on punt, I'm a Steeler. There's no starters and backups. I'm a Steeler."

Herbig is part of a deep -- and expensive -- pass rush corps. His new deal averages $25 million per year, while T.J. Watt's averages $41 million, and Alex Highsmith's checks in at a $17 million average.

While Herbig's contract was resolved Tuesday, cornerback and fellow 2023 draftee Joey Porter Jr. is still awaiting his extension. Porter also didn't participate in individual drills during the media shooting period Tuesday.

"I'm out here," Porter said. "I'm happy to be out here. I'm happy I'm with the guys on the plays. That's all I really can ask for at this time right now. [I'll] just keep doing that and keep teaching the young guys when I can."

Porter has attended several of McCarthy's voluntary OTAs, and he was present at McCarthy's January introductory press conference. He said Tuesday it was important to be present during the team's transition to a new regime following Mike Tomlin's resignation.

"It's a new start, it's a new beginning," Porter said. "We got new coaches, we got new players coming in and I just want to be around the guys as much as possible and just to help as much as I can right now. I got all my attention towards that and just trying to try to get better."

While tight end Darnell Washington and defensive lineman Keeanu Benton are in similar situations as fellow 2023 draftees, each participated in individual drills Tuesday.

Since being selected with the first pick of the second round in 2023, Porter has been a consistent starter for the Steelers' secondary. He has had an interception in each of his three seasons and posted a career-high 14 passes defensed last season.

Porter said Tuesday that he believes he should be compensated as one of the league's elite corners.

"Definitely," he said. "I feel like I've been an elite guy since I've been in this league, and I'm happy that I'm getting the respect that I feel like I'm owed."