Falcons, Drake London reach 4-year, $141M extension, agent says

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The Atlanta Falcons and star wide receiver Drake London have agreed to terms on a massive new four-year, $141 million contract extension, including $100 million guaranteed, his agent, Andrew Kessler, told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

London can earn up to $150 million if he reaches incentives in the deal, which puts him under contract with the Falcons through the 2030 season.

The $35.25 million average annual salary in London's new deal makes him the NFL's third-highest paid receiver behind the Seattle Seahawks' Jaxon Smith-Njigba ($42.15 million) and the Cincinnati Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase ($40.25 million).

London, 24, is set to play the 2026 season on his fifth-year option, which is worth approximately $16.8 million.

Selected No. 8 in the 2022 draft, London has caught 309 passes for 3,961 yards and 22 touchdowns in his first four NFL seasons.

Last season, he had 68 catches for 919 yards and seven touchdowns in 12 games.