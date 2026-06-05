Worst to first: Ranking NFL's most likely turnarounds in 2026

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Since the NFL realigned to eight four-team divisions in 2002, more than two dozen teams have gone from worst in their division standings to ranked first in the following season. Just last season, the Patriots went from last place in the AFC East in 2024 all the way to the Super Bowl, and the Bears won the NFC North a season after they finished last.

Who's next? We've gone through the eight teams that finished in last place in each division after the 2025 season and ranked them by their odds of suddenly winning their divisions in 2026. (One year ago, the Bears and Patriots were ranked second and third on this list, respectively.)

These odds are via ESPN's Football Power Index. The FPI's overall predictive ratings combine win totals from the betting market along with factors such as the difference between a team's starting and backup quarterback and a special teams rating that incorporates specific kickers. There are clear indicators that help guide us as to which teams are most likely to go from worst to first. But remember that sometimes teams will change and develop in ways we can't foresee and take an unexpected big step forward. For example, the Texans went from 3-13-1 in 2023 to first place the following season, partly thanks to QB C.J. Stroud's rookie season, which far exceeded expectations. If Fernando Mendoza has a similar rookie season, we might be seeing the Raiders in first place in 2026.

For now, we'll start with a team that went the opposite direction -- from first to worst -- in its division over the past two seasons.

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NFC: East | North | South | West

AFC: East | North | South | West

2025 record: 9-8

Odds of winning division: 38.2% (first in division)

Odds of making playoffs: 68.4% (sixth in NFL)

The Lions have by far the best odds to go from worst to first for three main reasons: schedule, injuries and they weren't really that bad last season. Of course, this is exactly what I wrote about the 49ers a year ago, so there certainly are no guarantees.

We'll start with the quality of the team. The Lions finished last season ranked third in both FPI and DVOA (defense-adjusted value over average). Yes, there are questions about the interior offensive line, but this is a team that has ranked among the league's top eight offenses for four straight seasons. The defense also has excellent talent, and DVOA ranked the Lions in the top 10 for all three phases of the game in both 2024 and 2025.

Don't forget that Detroit had a winning record last season and was actually one win away from finishing second in the NFC North. And one of these years, the Lions might make it through a season without suffering the most defensive injuries of any team in the league. Detroit ranked dead last in adjusted games lost on defense last season, and only the Cardinals had more injuries overall.

The Lions' schedule ranks 27th in the league by the average projected DVOA of their opponents; the other three teams in the NFC North all have schedules ranked 18th or harder. Getting Arizona on their schedule instead of the other three NFC West teams is huge, but the Lions also play the Giants and Titans instead of the tougher teams their division rivals must face.

2025 record: 6-11

Odds of winning division: 19.3% (third in division)

Odds of making playoffs: 23.8% (23rd in NFL)

The Saints have reasons to believe they could make a quality jump this season. It's their second season under coach Kellen Moore and defensive coordinator Brandon Staley. Teams tend to improve once they get used to new coaching systems, and the Saints were already improving during the 2025 season on both sides of the ball. DVOA ranked them 29th on offense and 21st on defense through Week 9. In Weeks 10-18, they were 26th on offense and eighth on defense.

Saints fans can also have hope about their talent. Maybe quarterback Tyler Shough takes a big leap forward in his second NFL season, or perhaps receiver Jordyn Tyson has a huge rookie year opposite a healthier Chris Olave.

But the biggest reason why the Saints come in second on this list is their division competition. The NFC South has been rough, and it looks like it will be that way again. The Buccaneers are 18th in the FPI. The other three teams, including the Saints, rank between 24th and 26th.

The NFC South champion has been 9-8 or worse in three of the past four seasons. It could be again in 2026. So why not New Orleans?

2025 record: 4-13

Odds of winning division: 11.6% (third in division)

Odds of making playoffs: 22% (25th in NFL)

The Giants got to take two highly skilled players in the top 10 of the 2026 draft. They have wideout Malik Nabers, their best target on offense, coming back from a knee injury that cost him most of last season. They're also getting back running back Cam Skattebo, who was an exciting part of the offense until a midseason ankle injury. And they've added a good amount of veteran talent to improve the defense, including linebacker Tremaine Edmunds and linemen Shelby Harris and DJ Reader.

The Giants also have a new coaching staff, led by John Harbaugh. New York fans are hoping Harbaugh's strong track record in Baltimore means he'll turn things around quickly.

This is all well and good, but of course the biggest reason why the Giants might win their division would be QB Jaxson Dart making huge second-year improvements. It worked for the Bears and Patriots last season, so it could work for the Giants this season. Dart was already a surprising 17th in QBR (57.5) among qualifying QBs in 2025, thanks in part to his value as a runner. You can't expect him to suddenly become a top-10 quarterback, but it's possible, especially with Nabers back to catch his passes.