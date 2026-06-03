Cardinals' Harrison still not recovered from '25 injuries

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TEMPE, Ariz. -- Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. is still recovering from a rash of injuries that shortened his 2025 season but the third-year receiver doesn't think they'll linger into this coming season.

Speaking Tuesday for the first time since the end of last season, Harrison said he's still trying to get back to 100% from a combination of appendicitis, two heel injuries and a concussion that caused him to miss five games.

"I guess it's an ongoing process still," Harrison said.

However, Harrison doesn't expect his 2025 injuries to be an issue in 2026.

"I don't think it's going to linger into next season, for sure," Harrison said. "The thing with your feet, you use them all the time. That makes the process take probably a little longer than maybe usually.

"But, obviously, it's definitely nothing that prevents me from anything at the moment. I go 100%. I'm still out there doing everything I normally would do, but yeah, it's just like an ongoing process for sure."

Harrison left a Week 6 game at the Indianapolis Colts because of a concussion and then went to the hospital with appendicitis after a Week 10 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, which caused him to miss two games. In his return in Week 13, he suffered a heel injury and had to miss the next two games. He returned again in Week 16 before injuring his other heel in Week 17 at the Cincinnati Bengals, which caused him to miss the season finale at the Los Angeles Rams.

Harrison understands that injuries happen and there's nothing he can do about them except try to move forward. He has spent the offseason thinking about how unfortunate his injury situation was.

"Couldn't really catch a break last year it kind of felt like," he said. "But that's life. I got to keep moving."

Harrison said that prior to last season he had never missed a game dating back to his youth football days.

"It sucks not playing," he said. "I've never not played.

"So, staying on the sideline, I mean, that definitely sucked for almost half the year basically. So I wouldn't say light a fire, it just one makes you appreciate the game more. You want to be out there, you want to be with your teammates, want to compete, you want to win, but I definitely learned a lot from not being able to play."

Harrison said his health is his priority this offseason.

"I feel like if I'm out there, everything else is going to take care of itself," he said. "So, just doing the best I can to make sure my body's right week in and week out."