How Ravens OC Declan Doyle can reboot Baltimore offense

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OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- First-year offensive coordinator Declan Doyle has been giving the Baltimore Ravens a crash course with his playbook this spring.

Doyle is providing a lot of information in a short amount of time to test how much quarterback Lamar Jackson and his teammates can absorb. But there have been times when Pro Bowl wide receiver Zay Flowers has had to slow down his fast-talking playcaller.

"I'm like, 'Hey, coach, chill, chill,'" Flowers said.

When Ravens coach Jesse Minter hired Doyle in January to run Baltimore's offense, all the talk was about how Doyle became the NFL's youngest offensive coordinator at 29 years old and is only 10 months older than Jackson. A couple months into the team's offseason workout program, the players and coaches are now praising his knowledge of the game, which can elevate the Ravens to one of the league's best offenses yet again.

Flowers called Doyle "a genius." Ravens defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver referred to him as "a human computer."

"When he starts spitting out offensive information and plays from his past, it's like, he has this Rolodex of plays in his head," Weaver said. "[It's] almost like he has a photographic memory. So, I look forward to all the things that he's going to do with our offense."

Doyle, who turned 30 on March 6, is taking over a Baltimore offense that dropped to No. 16 in total yards and No. 11 in points after years of success. The Ravens had the league's highest-scoring offense in 2019 and led the NFL in total yards in 2024.

Doyle's track record suggests he can get Baltimore back on track. Last season, as OC he helped turn around the Chicago Bears' offense, which went from last in the NFL in total yards in 2024 to No. 6 in 2025.

Doyle acknowledged it would be simpler if he installed the offense at a slower pace. But he learned from his previous stops in the NFL -- working under Sean Payton in New Orleans and Denver and under Ben Johnson in Chicago -- that it's important in the spring to challenge the players.

"Growth happens on the other side of stress, so we need to stress them," Doyle said. "We need to figure out what they can handle because you're trying to figure out how you can be the most difficult to defend. So, we're trying to give them quite a bit."

A first-time playcaller, Doyle is learning, too. He hasn't decided whether he will sit in the coaches' box during games or stand on the sideline. Doyle will try out both during the preseason before making a determination.

But his vision for the offense has long been in place. Doyle has emphasized being explosive. Last season in Chicago, where Doyle was the offensive coordinator and Johnson was the playcaller, Bears quarterback Caleb Williams totaled 28 completions on passes that traveled at least 20 yards in the air, which was the fifth most in the NFL in 2025.

Jackson feels he already has a connection with Doyle. He talked about how he knows what Doyle is thinking within the playcall.

"It's smooth. I love it," Jackson said. "Just know that I love it, and everyone else loves it."

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Jackson and the Ravens weren't on the same page last season, which was the final one for offensive coordinator Todd Monken. A team source told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler at the end of the season that he noticed internal "bickering" from players because of a lack of targets for certain players. Baltimore finished last season with 332.2 yards per game, which was its lowest in Jackson's eight NFL seasons.

Doyle has been very hands-on during practices. When he's not calling in plays, he's talking with Jackson and other players.

Flowers is already impressed with Doyle's schemes.

"He has stuff that I've never seen -- plays and routes and stuff to help you get open," he said.

A major focus for Doyle has been cadence, which he feels gets overlooked. Doyle made the point that it's the one aspect that the offense knows and the defense does not.

Another new variation is the shifts and motions on offense, which have caused the Ravens' defensive coaches to have long conversations after practice.

"So anytime that's happening," Weaver said, "you know they're doing the right things on that side of the ball."

It's not all business for Doyle. During a recent offensive meeting, he replayed a media session in which Flowers mispronounced his first name. Flowers called him "Dee-clan" and not "Deck-lan."

"I had to make sure this time I got it right, Coach Dec, Coach Dec," Flowers repeated with a smile.

Flowers believes having a young offensive coordinator like Doyle makes it easier to relate to him.

"He has the same mentality as us. He isn't playing, but he is a dawg," Flowers said. "You just get that vibe from him. He is ready to dial it up. He wants the offense to be the best offense in the league, and that's how he coaches it."