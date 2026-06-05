What Buffalo's fresh-faced team showed at OTAs

Troy Aikman to Josh Allen: Try to not put so much on your shoulders (1:58)

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ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- As the sun finally beats down in western New York on the outdoor practice fields at One Bills Drive, a learning process is underway during organized team activities.

Quarterback Josh Allen and the offense's biggest offseason acquisition, wide receiver DJ Moore, are getting comfortable while the new staff settles into its flow.

Offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael is an important addition for new head coach Joe Brady, who worked under Carmichael on the New Orleans Saints (2017-18). Brady, a first-time head coach, is balancing his new responsibilities while calling plays and having final say on the offense. Carmichael, who spent 2009 to 2023 as the Saints' offensive coordinator, provides a veteran presence and sounding board. He also helps to ensure that messages Brady wants conveyed to the whole offense are passed along.

As everyone works together, there's also the opportunity for new ideas.

"If [Brady] doesn't like it, then we don't need it, and everybody's good with that," Carmichael said. "But 'Hey, Joe, this is something we did two years ago.' Show the video. ... And it's just a matter of whether Joe feels comfortable with it or not, and something for the quarterback to feel comfortable with as well."

Carmichael, who has worked with several quarterbacks including future Hall of Famer Drew Brees, described getting to know Allen as fun.

AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes

"I just think that he's got a great personality," Carmichael said of Allen. "He likes to keep it light, but when it's time to get serious, he does.

"But it's just ... overall, him going out there executing. And obviously his ability."

And when it comes to Buffalo's new WR1 in Moore, Carmichael is excited.

"He's smooth," Carmichael said. "He comes off the ball, and sometimes it feels like all of a sudden, he's by guys."

With so many new faces in the organization, building chemistry and familiarity are crucial. That process is helped by strong returning leaders such as Allen and will continue through the summer. The quarterback plans to get the pass-catchers together between the end of mandatory minicamp and the start of training camp to help develop chemistry.

Here are some other quick-hit thoughts and observations from this week's OTAs:

Potential position change

At Tuesday's OTA, one former Bills draft pick tried out a new position.

Travis Clayton, who is part of the International Player Pathway Program (IPP), was drafted by the Bills in the seventh round in 2024. The team was excited about his potential to grow as an offensive tackle. He spent a year on injured reserve and then was on the practice squad last year. The IPP grants the Bills an extra spot on the roster for Clayton.

This week, he switched over to defense, with Monday marking his first time ever playing on the D-line.

"We did a team bonding kind of thing -- we were doing 5-10-5 shuttles -- and I did like pretty well against a couple of the DBs, and I think a few of the D-line coaches saw that and were like, 'Damn, let's see what this guy can do on the other side of the ball,'" said Clayton, who ran a 4.79-second 40-yard dash at the IPP pro day. "So, that's how it kind of started."

Two sessions in, Clayton described the tempo as being quicker during practice on the defensive side, but not as intense as offensive line work. Clayton spent additional time after practice working with linemen Javon Solomon and Andre Jones Jr., who offered additional tips on his footwork.

Clayton, who grew up in England, compared the reps he took on the defensive line to a sport he used to play.

"I just feel like it's a little bit similar to rugby in the sense of getting off the ball, just hitting guys," Clayton said.

Return from injury

Outside linebacker Michael Hoecht has been working to the side with the strength and conditioning staff during OTAs as he works his way back from a torn right Achilles suffered Nov. 2 against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Hoecht said that he is trying to be ready for training camp, but the big goal is Week 1 (Sept. 13 against the Houston Texans).

"[The athletic trainers and medical staff] really don't want me to put timelines on it, but I'm going to put as much effort, I can't put a timeline onto it, but I can put as much effort as possible into it," Hoecht said.

Shaping up

To help fit into the new defensive scheme, a couple of younger defensive linemen have put in additional work this offseason.

Defensive tackle Deone Walker said that he wants to be more of a three-down player and build up his stamina. He lost 10 pounds (down to 328 pounds) to help accomplish that.

"My main goal during the offseason was myself, my body, getting down, getting stronger, bigger, faster," Walker said.

Fellow second-year defensive lineman Landon Jackson is coming back from a season-ending right knee injury and has already gained more than 20 pounds and plans to add about 5-10 more. That size difference is quite noticeable and something he hopes helps maximize his new role. General manager Brandon Beane has said he envisions Jackson playing in the 4i role (where the defender lines up on the inside shoulder of the offensive tackle), but he could move around.

"He loved the weight room this offseason," Walker said of his teammate. "He was frustrated last season with the injury and all that, but that just shows how much work he put in, how much dedication he's poured into himself and his investment into itself."