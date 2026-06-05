Falcons TE Kyle Pitts: Franchise tag shows new staff trusts me

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FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Kyle Pitts pulled a white Gatorade towel over his head and tucked the bottom of it into the neck opening of his shirt. The Atlanta Falcons tight end then stepped to the makeshift podium for his first discussion with the media since signing his franchise tag last month.

A reporter asked Pitts, "What's up?" Pitts: "The damn temperature."

It has been an unseasonably hot spring in Georgia, with highs climbing into the upper 80s combined with the region's typical humidity.

Pitts was talking about the weather, but he could have been remarking about his status with the team. The former No. 4 pick is entering his second straight season on the proverbial hot seat -- without a contract extension.

The Falcons tagged Pitts with a franchise tender this offseason after his rookie contract and fifth-year option expired. He'll make $15,045,000 in 2026 as he and the Falcons attempt to figure out the next steps in their relationship.

No one knew what Atlanta would do with Pitts after last season, especially following an overhaul in the front office and coaching staff. The Falcons fired head coach Raheem Morris and general manager Terry Fontenot, the man who drafted Pitts. In their place are head coach Kevin Stefanski, general manager Ian Cunningham and president of football Matt Ryan.

"I took the positive in it and taking a chance and [it's] basically kind of like my fifth-year option, but it's a sixth-year option," Pitts said last week after practice during Falcons' voluntary OTAs. "And it's a blessing to be able to get that year and them not say, 'Well, you can go test the market,' or whatever. They just trust you that we see something in you and it's pretty cool to see. It's a new year and ... I'm not worried about it."

Pitts is just 25 years old and coming off a productive season. He was second in the league in receptions (88) and receiving yards (928) among tight ends to go along with five touchdown catches. In December, he had one of the greatest performances by a tight end in NFL history with 11 receptions for 166 yards and three touchdowns. Pitts, with that outing, became the first tight end to reach at least 150 yards with three touchdowns in a game since Shannon Sharpe in 1996.

Stefanski is something of a tight end guru. He was a former tight ends coach with the Minnesota Vikings and helped David Njoku become one of the top players at the position with the Cleveland Browns. Stefanski said he has been pleased with what he has seen from the 6-foot-6, 250-pound Pitts.

Pitts is entering his sixth year in Atlanta after the team tagged him with a franchise tender this offseason. Nathan Ray Seebeck/Imagn Images

"The physical skill set is obvious when Kyle is on the field and with how big he is and how he moves, but I've been impressed with [how he is taking to] what we're asking him to do and then a couple new things for him," Stefanski said. "As your players continue on in their career, you want to find out more what else is in there and what else can we do and what can we help you with?

"So, I think Kyle's been outstanding in that regard of trying to continue to get better in so many areas."

What are some of the new things Pitts is working on? Pitts said they have to do with some new routes he'll be running in the scheme being implemented by Stefanski and offensive coordinator Tommy Rees.

"I would say adding more tools to my toolbox," Pitts said.

One thing that isn't so new for Pitts is having Ryan around. Ryan was Pitts' first quarterback when Pitts was a rookie in 2021. The two excelled together, leading Pitts to have one of the greatest rookie seasons for a tight end: 68 catches for 1,026 yards and a touchdown. Pitts said the two kept in touch after Ryan was traded the following season and he is enjoying being reunited.

"I feel a little more happier because I know him more personally rather than some of these younger guys and rookies who just know him as Matt Ryan," Pitts said. "I got a chance to play with him. But it's cool to see and have him around the building and him just be able to pour into everybody that walks around."

No one knows who the Falcons quarterback will be this season. Tua Tagovailoa and Michael Penix Jr. are competing for the job. Pitts and Penix have a very tight relationship, but Pitts said he has enjoyed getting to know Tagovailoa, too.

"Tua is a little more funnier than I thought," Pitts said. "I got to give it to him. He likes to crack jokes a lot, but when it's time to work, he works. He's very smart. Hearing it from his perspective is pretty cool. So just eager to play beside him and whoever gets the job."

As for whether or not there have been any talks of an extension with the Falcons, Pitts coyly replied that it would be a better question for his agent. A message was sent to David Mulugheta of Athletes First but there was no immediate response.

Does Pitts want to be back with the Falcons for the long term?

"I just want to win," Pitts said. "That's all."

That is something he has yet to do in Atlanta. The Falcons have not made the playoffs since 2017, the second-longest drought in the NFL.