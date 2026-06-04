Lions 2026 fifth-round pick Kendrick Law tears ACL in practice

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ALLEN PARK, Mich. -- Detroit Lions rookie wide receiver Kendrick Law suffered a torn ACL during Tuesday's OTA practice in a noncontact drill, according to head coach Dan Campbell.

Law was selected in the fifth round of the 2026 NFL draft out of Kentucky after the Lions traded up 13 spots to land him at No. 168.

"It's part of it. Harsh reality, but he'll get it out of the way early, have his whole career in front of him," Campbell said Thursday. "Hate to start with that, that's a bit of a negative, but everybody else is doing good. Everybody else is improving."

Law boasts a 42-inch vertical jump and led Kentucky in receiving yards last season with 540, including 511 after the catch.

He transferred to Kentucky in 2025 after starting his career at Alabama.