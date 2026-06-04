Sources: Packers, WR Christian Watson reach $110.5M extension

Open Extended Reactions

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- First Jayden Reed, now Christian Watson. Within a matter of weeks, the Green Bay Packers have extended their top two receivers on long-term contracts.

Watson on Thursday agreed to a four-year, $110.5 million extension that included a $31 million signing bonus, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter. This came after Reed signed a three-year, $50.25 million extension on April 24.

The Packers announced Watson's extension but did not disclose terms of the deal.

"Grateful is an understatement ... so blessed," Watson wrote in a post to his Instagram Story.

Watson, 27, previously signed a one-year, $11 million contract last September as a gap deal during his return from a torn ACL late in the 2024 season.

The new money average of $27.6 million is almost exactly what the franchise tag is on Cowboys receiver George Pickens ($27.3 million). However, Watson still had $5.75 million on his existing contract.

Watson, a second-round pick in 2022, had a strong return from the injury with 35 catches for 611 yards and six touchdowns in the final 10 games of last season. From Weeks 8 to 18, Watson led the NFL with a 17.5-yard average per catch. Of his 35 catches last season, 17 went for 16 or more yards, a percentage that ranked third among all players with at least 30 catches last season.

In four seasons with the Packers, Watson has caught 133 passes for 2,264 yards and 20 touchdowns.

The extensions for Reed and Watson came after the Packers let receiver Romeo Doubs leave in free agency to the New England Patriots and traded receiver Dontayvion Wicks to the Philadelphia Eagles.

"It was definitely tough to see those guys go because they're great friends of mine, great teammates," Watson said this week during Packers OTAs. "This thing always keeps on moving. I definitely think they'll be a lot more opportunities for the guys who are out there this year, myself included. Just got to embrace that and continue to make plays when our numbers are called."

Watson, Reed and 2025 first-round pick Matthew Golden are expected to be the top three receivers this season.

"We've still got a very deep receiver room," quarterback Jordan Love said this week. "We've got Christian, we've got J. Reed, we've got M.G., guys who are all going to continue to keep building, keep taking those steps. Guys who have played a lot of ball with Christian and J. Reed, so we've still got a great room, and it's just about getting back to work right now, building the foundation and setting ourselves up for when we get back to training camp."