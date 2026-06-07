Can adding 44 years of veteran leadership help Jets turn it around?

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- A look at what's happening around the New York Jets:

1. Temperature rising: You have a second-year coach with a 3-14 record, and you bring in a handful of well-respected veterans who can hear their NFL clocks ticking. This mix, combined with an owner who has to be tired of the saying, "wait until next year," should create a serious, edgy vibe in the locker room, in the meeting rooms and on the practice field.

And it has, according to players.

"There's a real sense of urgency, I think, from everybody in here to be at their best every day," center Josh Myers said. "I feel like I can just feel it, from top down -- from [coach Aaron Glenn] to [offensive coordinator Frank Reich], all the way down."

Locker room leadership is a factor. Sensing a void, the Jets acquired safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, linebacker Demario Davis, defensive tackle David Onyemata and quarterback Geno Smith. Combined years of experience: 44. The organization's hope is they can guide a young roster through the next phase of rebuilding, making the Jets a competitive team.

The pressure is on Glenn to get things going in the right direction. No one expects them to make the playoffs -- they're second to last in ESPN's first 2026 Football Power Index, an analytics-based ranking -- but there will be no excuse for a repeat of last season. Their minus-203 point differential was the league's worst since the 2021 Jacksonville Jaguars (-204).

Trying to set an early tone, Glenn has turned up the heat. He made it "real clear" after last season that it would be "go" time from Day 1 in the offseason program, according to defensive tackle Harrison Phillips. As a result, "People approached the offseason with a lot more intensity," Phillips said.

"A.G. learned a lot from his first year -- good, bad and ugly," Fitzpatrick said. "I think he wants to not just show the world but show us that he's a guy that wants to win, knows how to win.

"The first year is always going to be tough for any head coach. There's a lot of adjustments. I think he's excited to apply what he's learned in Year 2."

There should be urgency. After all, the Jets have endured 10 straight losing seasons and a 15-year playoff drought.

Dennis Waszak Jr./AP

2. Aftershock: The Myles Garrett blockbuster trade created leaguewide ripples that will reach all the way to the Jets.

The short term: They won't have to face Garrett on Oct. 11, when the Cleveland Browns visit MetLife Stadium. Garrett has more sacks against the Jets (11) than any other non-AFC North opponent that he has faced -- in only seven games, by the way.

The long term: The Browns received a 2027 first-round pick from the Los Angeles Rams, meaning they join the Jets as the only teams with multiple first-round picks in next spring's talent-rich draft. The Jets own three, including two from previous trades.

This could be significant because the Jets and Browns are expected to be in the quarterback market, and the amount of draft capital will be huge in potential trade-up scenarios. The Jets still have the edge, especially when you consider the Browns' pick from the Rams could be at the bottom of the round.

Then again, it could be moot. Sans the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year, the Browns' own pick might be high enough to secure a top quarterback.

Based on ESPN analytics, the teams with the best chance of landing the No. 1 pick are (in order) the Miami Dolphins, Arizona Cardinals, Jets and Browns.

3. Checkmate? Fitzpatrick wants to be more than a free safety. As he said, "I like being a chess piece," referring to his ability to move around the defense. He likes the idea of presenting different looks to the quarterback.

That's how the Dolphins used him last season. He played almost as many snaps from the slot (289) as free safety (333).

But here's the thing: During his most productive seasons -- 17 interceptions from 2019 to 2022 -- Fitzpatrick was deployed predominantly as a free safety. The Jets, who went the entire season without an interception, need him to be a ballhawk. They gave him a three-year contract with $20.5 million guaranteed to make plays.

Those have been in short supply in recent years. From 2023 to 2025, he had two interceptions, none on third down.

4. Talkin 'bout practice: The Jets will have only two joint practices, both with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Florham Park. They open the preseason Aug. 14 against the Bucs at MetLife Stadium.

Training camp begins July 28.

5. Nightmares: The Jets are one of five teams with no prime-time games in the regular season. Some coaches might perceive that as a lack of respect, using it as motivation for the team.

"To me, it's more of you earn the right," Glenn said. "And, yes, you can use that as motivation, but you earn the right. That's the good thing about this league; you earn your right -- players, coaches, everybody. You earn your right to get what you get in this league."

Maybe it's a good thing for all parties that the Jets aren't in prime time, considering they have lost 16 of their last 19 at night.

6. Hello, goodbye: It seems like new kickers show up at One Jets Drive as often as the FedEx truck. The latest arrival is former longtime Dolphins kicker Jason Sanders, who replaces Younghoe Koo, who replaced Lenny Krieg, who lost a mini-competition against Cade York and Will Ferrin, who lasted only two weeks.

Got that?

For now, it's Sanders vs. York.

Sanders is no stranger to MetLife Stadium, where he's 17-for-21 (80%) on field goals in his career. For someone who has played his entire career in Miami, he's surprisingly efficient in cold weather -- 15-for-16 (94%) in games when the temperature is 40 degrees or below.

The question with Sanders is his health, as he missed the 2025 season with a hip injury. He was cut by the New York Giants on Tuesday.