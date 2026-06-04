Source: Garrett's '26 compensation increased in reworked deal

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LOS ANGELES -- After trading for defensive end Myles Garrett this week, the Los Angeles Rams and the reigning Defensive Player of the Year have agreed to a reworked contract, a source confirmed to ESPN.

The reworked deal includes an increase in total compensation for the 2026 season, which was previously $31.5 million and included per-game roster bonuses. The news of the reworked contract was first reported by ProFootballTalk, who reported Garrett's 2026 total compensation will be at least $37 million.

While Garrett's compensation increased in 2026, a source told ESPN that the total value of the contract has not increased. Garrett signed a four-year, $160 million contract extension with the Cleveland Browns last offseason.

On March 24, Garrett and the Browns agreed to modify the language in the contract to push the dates of his option bonuses back from the 15th day of the league year to seven days before the regular season each year.

Garrett was traded to Los Angeles on Monday in exchange for outside linebacker Jared Verse, a first-round draft pick in 2027, a second-round pick in 2028 and a third-round pick in 2029. The 2029 pick will become a first-rounder if Garrett is traded to another team in the AFC North, a source told ESPN, confirming a report by Cleveland.com.

Garrett still has a no-trade clause in his contract, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.