Vikings' McCarthy, Murray 'very professional' in QB competition

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EAGAN, Minn. -- Everyone has an interpretation of what Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy meant last week when he said he sits on the opposite side of the team's quarterback room from newcomer Kyler Murray, as if the pair were back in high school.

The most important viewpoint belongs to Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell. And in his first comments since McCarthy addressed reporters May 27, O'Connell said Thursday that he was not concerned.

O'Connell said that his quarterbacks have been "very professional" in their interactions and that he doesn't require players to smile every day. But he reiterated that the Vikings are conducting a "transparent competition" for their starting job, and implied that day-to-day demeanor is part of determining a winner.

"I want players who are smart, tough guys that love football," O'Connell said after the Vikings' sixth OTA of the offseason. "Guys who -- I don't even want to say are great teammates -- that need to attempt to be a great teammate. You need to repeat that time and time again because that process never stops.

"But it also doesn't mean that everybody has to be smiling every day. When they speak to [reporters], I want them to be open. I want them to be honest, because I think it's all part of having a transparent quarterback competition that allows these guys to truly demonstrate that they can consistently be the same guy every day and stack really good days. And when they do that, the team grows, and that's what I ultimately care about -- that position being an igniter of our team getting to what our ceiling may be for this year."

The Vikings signed Murray during free agency in response to McCarthy's underwhelming first season as their starter in 2025. Murray is the heavy favorite to start in Week 1, and McCarthy's comments last week indicated that -- at the very least -- the pair have not yet grown close.

From O'Connell's perspective, there are more important factors to judge a competition.

"What actually matters is what I care about," O'Connell said. "Did we take the right footwork on a play? Did we have our eyes in the right spot? Did we make a protection call against one of [defensive coordinator Brian Flores'] blitz looks? Did we do our jobs to manufacture the starting point and potential path to success for the offense? And there's enough that goes into that, that I don't have a ton of space left over for who says what and how they say it.

"I mean, it's all a reflection of how people handle competitive situations and we're all going to handle them differently. What I care about is when they step between the white lines, that there's growth and development and that it really is a competition."