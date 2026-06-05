Broncos LB Jonathon Cooper arrested on domestic violence charges

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- Denver Broncos outside linebacker Jonathon Cooper was arrested early Friday morning on domestic violence charges.

According to jail records, Cooper was held at the Douglas County Jail (Colorado) on the suspicion of criminal mischief with a domestic violence enhancer.

According to a police affidavit, Cooper and his girlfriend were both arrested after an argument and physical confrontation that began over cheating allegations and included both of their cellphones being damaged.

According to records, Cooper was arrested by Parker Police at 11:16 p.m. MT on Thursday and formally booked into the Douglas County Jail at 2:38 a.m. Friday. He appeared in court Friday morning and was released on personal recognizance. Cooper is scheduled to appear in court again Monday.

A spokesperson for the Parker Police said there was no information to release as of Friday morning.

"We are aware of the matter and gathering more information," the Broncos said in a statement.

Cooper is set to enter his sixth season with the Broncos. He was second on the team with eight sacks in 2025 as Denver set a franchise record for sacks in a season (68).

Cooper, who has attended the team's offseason program, including Thursday's OTA practice, signed a four-year, $60 million contract extension in 2024.