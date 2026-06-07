Similar motivations for A.J. Brown now and Randy Moss then

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FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Quick-hit thoughts and notes around the New England Patriots:

1. A.J.'s motivation: A.J. Brown's news conference walk-off last week sparked memories of something similar with a different Patriots receiver nearly two decades ago. The Patriots surely hope similar results follow.

On the final day of the 2007 NFL draft, reporters were huddled around a speaker phone in the press box at Gillette Stadium and talking to veteran Randy Moss, who had just been traded to the Patriots as he sought a fresh start.

"The Moss of old is back," he said, his voice trailing off to end the call before reporters expected.

It was trademark Moss flair.

Fast-forward 19 years to Tuesday in the New Balance Athletics Center media workroom. Brown had just concluded his first Patriots practice and was near the end of a news conference when asked how much he believes he has left in the tank.

"How much?" he said, tapping both hands on the dais in front of him and flashing a smile. "You'll see."

He then walked off in a drop-the-mic type of moment.

Back in 2007, then Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and receiver Randy Moss await the start of training camp in Foxborough, Mass. AP Photo/Winslow Townson

Moss was a one-of-one receiver, and no one is comparing Brown to him in that regard. But the link between them motivation-wise and the prospect of being rejuvenated in a PhD-level offense that values them as a central cog at a similar point in their careers -- Moss was entering his 10th season; Brown is in his eighth -- is real.

In 2007, some were asking whether Moss was still the same player after averaging 13.2 yards per catch, the second-lowest total of his career. He also had some nagging injuries, including one to his groin.

Likewise in 2026, some are asking whether Brown is on the decline after averaging 12.9 YPC, the lowest mark of his career. The long-term health of his knee has also been a hot-button topic.

Both arrived in New England with something to prove, and for Moss, it helped fuel him to an epic first season that included 98 receptions for 1,493 yards and an NFL-record 23 touchdown catches.

What Brown now delivers in 2026 is one of the Patriots' more compelling storylines, considering he's also playing for the same offensive coordinator, Josh McDaniels.

On Tuesday, McDaniels referenced Moss when asked about acclimating Brown into the system. He reminisced about poor initial practices -- "I don't know if we could complete a pass at the time" -- and how much work it took for things to click.

That work is now underway with the similarly motivated Brown.

2. Mandatory camp: Patriots coach Mike Vrabel announced last week that he was moving mandatory minicamp from June 15-17 to this week (starting Tuesday), which shortens the team's offseason by a week. Being picked by the NFL to play in the regular season's opening game on Wednesday, Sept. 9 -- which pushes the overall schedule up by four days -- seemed to be a driving factor in the decision. In a similar decision, the San Francisco 49ers canceled their final week of offseason work this week; they open their season on Sept. 10.

The presence of cornerback Christian Gonzalez (contract) and wide receiver Kayshon Boutte (trade rumors) are among the Patriots' notable camp storylines. It would be a surprise if Gonzalez didn't report for camp, while Boutte told WBZ-TV reporter Aaron Parseghian that he will be there for Day 1 on Tuesday.

3. Maye update: The first word McDaniels used to describe what he has observed from quarterback Drake Maye this offseason was "intentional," noting he was "purposeful every day." That also seemed to make an impression on Brown, who said he was struck by how Maye took over an offensive meeting from McDaniels early last week.

"This offseason is different than last," McDaniels explained of Maye. "Last offseason, we were just getting to know the language and how to operate. This year, we're trying to go to the next level of that. He knows a hell of a lot more than he did last year at this time. He's trying to really turn the corner and try to perfect some things or trying to learn a few new things and evolve as a player and offense. He's had a great attitude. Super fun to be around every day."

4. QB blending: In lighthearted fashion, a blender has found its way into the Patriots' quarterback room, according to assistant coach Ashton Grant. It's one way that 2026 seventh-round pick Behren Morton has been ribbed by Maye and Tommy DeVito about how challenging McDaniels' offense can be.

"The guys jab him a little bit because things they had issues with last year, they're smooth sailing now. And now that Behren is going through it ... we press the blender on him," Grant said.

5. Hill effect: The Patriots had significant plans for tight end Julian Hill after signing him to a three-year, $15 million deal in March, and coaches were gutted for him after he sustained a season-ending knee injury in practice. The Patriots had targeted Hill, in part, for his physical, relentless blocking. McDaniels said the goal is now to "find other ways to move forward."

"The mentality and attitude he brought to the table was awesome for us. You could feel the energy when he walked into the room," tight ends coach Thomas Brown said. "A huge loss for us offensively."

6. Raridon check-in: Hill's absence could create an expanded opportunity for rookie Eli Raridon, the team's third-round pick from Notre Dame. First impressions?

"Long speed. Athletic. Has good acceleration. Pretty good ball skills," Brown said, also noting Raridon's "growth potential" in saying "there's so much more to kind of be captured from his college tape."

7. Two for TreVeyon: Running back TreVeyon Henderson made the point he's coming off two long seasons -- a national championship in his final season at Ohio State, then advancing to Super Bowl LX as a rookie in New England. He said those have tested him "physically and mentally," but he has been refreshed as a full participant in the team's voluntary offseason program, where he's focused on two areas to develop: blocking and receiving.

Henderson played 43% of the offensive snaps last season, second most on the team behind Rhamondre Stevenson (52.9%).

8. Low expectations: ESPN's Football Power Index released its initial preseason rankings and projections last week, and a top takeaway was low expectations for the Patriots. They aren't favored to win the AFC East and have a 6.7% chance to get back to the Super Bowl, and a 2.7% chance to win it.

9. They said it: "I'm 22, so I'm a long way from where I'm going to be in the future. It's not like I'm great at everything and here's one little thing [to work on]. I'm trying to make everything as a whole better." -- left tackle Will Campbell, who said he did physical therapy five days a week to rebuild strength in his right knee prior to reporting for the voluntary offseason program

10. Did You Know: A.J. Brown's 15 career receptions of 50-plus yards are tied with DK Metcalf and Ja'Marr Chase for most in the NFL since 2019.