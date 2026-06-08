Sources: QB Jacoby Brissett to report for Cardinals minicamp

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TEMPE, Ariz. -- Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett will report for Arizona's mandatory minicamp this week, sources told ESPN, after holding out for all of the team's offseason program while he awaits a reworked contract for this season.

Brissett was at risk of being fined a total of $107,911 if he didn't show up, according to the NFL's collective bargaining agreement. Brissett missed the entirety of Arizona's Phase 1 and Phase 2 as well as all three of the Cardinals' OTAs.

The Cardinals' minicamp will consist of practice Tuesday and Wednesday. While Brissett will be in attendance, it's uncertain how much on-field work he will do, sources said.

Brissett wants a restructured contract for this season, the second of a two-year deal he signed in March 2025. His deal currently pays him $4.88 million, with the potential to grow to $5.39 million, of which only $1.5 million is guaranteed.

By comparison, Gardner Minshew II, whom Arizona signed as a free agent in March, had $5.14 million guaranteed by the team for 2026.

A deal is unlikely to get done in the next day, a source told ESPN, so Brissett will be reporting without a new deal in place. In May, a source told ESPN that both sides were "significantly" far apart.

Brissett will report as the Cardinals' presumed starter after being told earlier this offseason that he would fill that role.

Brissett started 12 games for Arizona last season and finished 2025 as the NFL's top-ranked quarterback from Week 6 -- when he was given his first start with Kyler Murray injured -- on dropbacks, play-actions, completions and attempts. Brissett was second in passing yards and fourth in completion percentage above expected.