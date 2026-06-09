'Make Tyler earn it': Pressure is on Cowboys' Tyler Guyton

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FRISCO, Texas -- Expectations for the Dallas Cowboys' offense in 2026 are extremely high. Last year, they finished second in the NFL in yards per game (391.9) and their 471 points scored were the fourth most in team history.

As Brian Schottenheimer enters his second season as head coach and playcaller, the belief is things will only get better with quarterback Dak Prescott, wide receivers CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens, 1,000-yard rusher Javonte Williams and tight end Jake Ferguson at the skill spots, Pro Bowler Tyler Smith at left guard and Tyler Booker, last year's first-round pick, at right guard.

The biggest key to the Cowboys' production may come down to left tackle Tyler Guyton, their first-round pick in 2024.

If Guyton can answer questions at the most important spot on the offensive line, then the running game can flourish and the pass game can be potent. And the Cowboys would not have to reconfigure their group by moving Smith to left tackle, a position he does not favor.

Guyton has taken part in 25 of 34 possible games, starting 21, including all 10 of the games he played in 2025.

Injuries have played a part. He missed two games as a rookie with knee and shoulder issues. Early in training camp last summer, the Cowboys initially feared he tore the ACL in his right knee in practice; he was diagnosed with a broken bone that kept him out of practice for about a month. He started the season opener but struggled the first few games as he got back up to speed. He had a five-game stretch of solid performances but suffered a high ankle sprain and missed the final six games. He also missed a game earlier in the season with a concussion.

But the larger issue during his first two seasons has been consistency, which is why he could not unseat veteran Chuma Edoga for a stretch as a rookie and enters this season in competition for the left tackle job with Nate Thomas, a seventh-round pick in 2024.

"We're going to make Tyler earn it," Schottenheimer said.

Guyton understands.

"Same equation: Come to work every day and get better," he said. "There's obviously competition everywhere on the team. It's a football team and everybody wants to play. Friendly competition isn't bad. It brings the best out of people."

That's what the Cowboys hope.

Guyton has had to deal with the pressure of not only being a first-round pick, but the legacy of being a top pick by a franchise that has had Tyron Smith (2011), Travis Frederick (2013) and Zack Martin (2014).

All three were named to the Pro Bowl by their second year, and Tyron Smith and Martin are likely Hall of Famers. Tyler Smith was also named to his first Pro Bowl in his second season and last year signed the richest interior offensive line contract in team history. Booker appeared to have a seamless year at right guard in replacing Martin and could be a Pro Bowler in 2026.

Does Guyton feels all eyes are on him?

"Not at all," he said.

Schottenheimer likes Guyton's approach to the offseason. Two weeks ago, the coach made a Saturday stop at The Star to pick something up. Two players were in the facility: Guyton and second-year running back Phil Mafah.

"Tyler's biggest thing is the consistency has not been there," Schottenheimer said. "Very talented. Maybe one of the most athletic big men I've ever been around with his ability to kick slide, punch, move, run. But there's got to be more consistency and that's been the change that he's been working extremely hard on."

Some of that work has been with Tyron Smith. Entering his second year of retirement, he has been a regular visitor at The Star, passing on his knowledge to the entire offensive line.

"The gold jacket shows up when he wants, bro," Guyton said of the likely Hall of Famer.

Beyond consistency, Guyton's focus has been adding strength. He is also trying to steal what he can from the visits with Tyron Smith.

"There's not really much that you can't learn from a guy like Tyron Smith," Guyton said. "His posture is something I really try and take from him because he tells me that my posture is going to be where my money's at. Your posture on contact is everything. If you don't have good posture, you're not going to win a rep."

The Cowboys need Guyton to win a lot of reps on a weekly basis in protecting Prescott's blindside.

He is two years into his rookie contract. The Cowboys will have to decide whether to pick up his fifth-year option next offseason. By the third season for each of Tyron Smith, Frederick, Martin and Tyler Smith, they knew that answer. With Guyton, the decision will not be as easy.

Guyton called his first two years a learning experience.

"Coming into the league, I had a lot to learn, and I feel like I've learned something," Guyton said. "I've gotten stronger. I've gotten better at football, learning more techniques and things like that. It's just a learning process and I'm going to continue to try to advance for this next season."