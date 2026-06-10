Jonathan Taylor is 1 of 3 key Colts entering contract years

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INDIANAPOLIS -- Big decisions on big-name players are inevitable in the NFL. But what happens when a team faces three such decisions around the same time?

That's the predicament of the Indianapolis Colts at the moment, with three franchise cornerstone players entering the final seasons of their contracts in 2026.

Running back Jonathan Taylor, guard Quenton Nelson and defensive tackle DeForest Buckner have been among the most elite players at their positions for the entirety of their careers. And they've been rewarded accordingly, with combined career earnings of $277.9 million so far.

Now that they've lived up to those contracts by just about any assessment, attention will turn to their next deals. But each player has his own unique circumstances, and the Colts are dealing with their own variables as a team.

Here's a breakdown of the factors that will determine how the Colts move forward.

Jonathan Taylor

Age: 27

Experience: 6 seasons

Any concerns that might have existed about Taylor slowing down were put to rest during the past two seasons. Taylor bounced back from his two previous injury-plagued seasons, rushing for 1,431 yards and 1,585 yards in 2024 and 2025, respectively. In 2025, he had an NFL-high 18 rushing touchdowns.

Those are performances that any team would embrace. But there are bound to be issues when deciding how to move forward with Taylor.

Taylor, like last time around, has a strong preference for getting a deal done before the expiration of his current contract. In 2023, when Taylor was nearing the end of his rookie contract, he engaged in a heated, weekslong standoff with the Colts that involved an exchange of barbs between his agent and late Colts owner Jim Irsay. Taylor, citing an ankle injury, sat out all of training camp and didn't play until Week 5, after he'd signed an extension.

Taylor has been asked to carry a heavy workload for the Colts during his career. He has twice led the NFL in rushing attempts, including last season. And coach Shane Steichen hasn't backed off the idea that 2026 could bring more of the same for his star back.

"It's hard to take him off the field when he's running so good," Steichen said last week.

The workload issue cuts both ways. Taylor is likely seeking more assurances because of his greater exposure to injury. On the other hand, the Colts might have concerns about the cumulative wear and tear on Taylor's body.

Still, Taylor is entering the final season of his contract at a time when teams are showing a bit more willingness to invest in top running backs than they were just a few years ago. Within the past year, running backs Saquon Barkley of the Philadelphia Eagles and De'Von Achane of the Miami Dolphins have signed deals averaging $20.6 million and $16 million per year, respectively.

Taylor's current contract averages $14 million.

Quenton Nelson

Age: 30

Experience: 8 seasons

One of the finest offensive linemen in the NFL during his career, Nelson is making a strong bid for eventually entering the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

He's an eight-time Pro Bowl selection, was a first-team All-Pro selection in each of his first three seasons and has been second-team All-Pro in three other years. He has missed just four of a possible 133 games in eight seasons and continues to be a force on the offensive line. The Colts made Nelson the highest-paid guard in NFL history in 2022 when he inked a four-year extension.

The Colts didn't let Nelson get anywhere near free agency last time. Will this time be different?

Nelson is in a different stage of his career, but he hasn't shown any sign of decline. Additionally, the Colts have the makings of a solid offensive line that can remain mostly intact for the foreseeable future, with three ascending young players working alongside Nelson and 28-year old left tackle Bernhard Raimann.

The Colts will, presumably, want Nelson to remain the anchor of that group. If so, there's little downside to extending him early.

Even though general manager Chris Ballard and Steichen are considered to be on the hot seat in 2026, offensive line certainty would be welcomed no matter who is in charge in 2027.

Deforest Buckner is coming off a delicate neck surgery that caused him to miss seven of the Colts' final eight games and resulted in an evaluation of whether he wanted to keep playing. He does. AP Photo/Gregory Bull

DeForest Buckner

Age: 32

Experience: 10 years

Buckner has easily been the Colts' most impactful defensive player in his six seasons with the team. As a penetrating, pass-rushing interior lineman, he has given offenses fits when trying to pass protect against him.

He has also been loyal to the Colts through some lean years, opting to stick it out and not leave as a free agent or request a trade even while the Colts have missed the postseason in each of the past five seasons.

How much any of that will factor in to how the Colts handle his contract remains to be seen. Buckner, 32, has been sustaining injuries at a more frequent rate. The latter is notable for a player who did not miss a game because of injury in his first eight NFL seasons.

Buckner is coming off a delicate neck surgery prompted by a disc that was pressing against a nerve. That caused him to miss seven of the Colts' final eight games and resulted in an evaluation of whether he wanted to keep playing.

"I found myself in some deep, dark thoughts," Buckner said recently.

Ultimately, doctors cleared him and have given him assurances that he can return to form. Buckner is well into his rehab and insists he is aiming to return to the field by the start of training camp. He hasn't lost his fire for playing the game, he said.

But his future is murkier than ever given the combination of age and injuries. So, too, is his contract situation.