Chiefs signing veteran CB L'Jarius Sneed, agents say

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The Kansas City Chiefs are signing L'Jarius Sneed to a one-year deal worth up to $5 million, his agents, the Katz Brothers, told ESPN's Adam Schefter, reuniting the cornerback with the team that drafted him in 2020.

The Chiefs traded Sneed to the Tennessee Titans in 2024 after placing the franchise tag on him that year. The Titans released Sneed on March 13 of this year in a move that saved the team $11.4 million in salary cap space.

Sneed, 29, struggled to stay on the field for Tennessee, appearing in 12 games over two seasons. He had signed a four-year, $76 million contract after the Titans acquired him in the trade with the Chiefs.

L'Jarius Sneed is returning to the Chiefs, reuniting with the franchise that drafted him in 2020 and the one he helped win two Super Bowls. Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire

Starting the 2025 season on the physically unable to perform list as he recovered from a knee procedure in May and a lingering quad injury, Sneed played seven games last season and finished with 26 tackles and three passes defended. He suffered another quad injury in Week 7 against the New England Patriots and missed the final 10 games of the season after going on injured reserve.

He was indicted last November by a grand jury in Dallas County, Texas, on a misdemeanor charge of failure to report a felony from an incident that occurred in December 2024. Christian Nshimiyimana, who owns an exotic car rental business, alleges Sneed and his personal assistant pulled up to the dealership in a rented Lamborghini Urus and shot at him while he was sitting inside his vehicle. That charge was dropped in May, however, Sneed's attorney announced.

Sneed was a two-time Super Bowl champion with the Chiefs, who drafted him in the fourth round in 2020. He has 10 interceptions, 43 passes defended and 352 tackles in six NFL seasons.

The Chiefs have revamped their cornerback depth chart this offseason after trading Trent McDuffie to the Los Angeles Rams and seeing fellow 2025 starter Jaylen Watson leave in free agency, also to the Rams. The Chiefs traded up in the 2026 draft to select Mansoor Delane and signed Kader Kohou and Kaiir Elam in free agency.

ESPN's Turron Davenport contributed to this report.