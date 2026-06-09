Longtime Browns guard Joel Bitonio retires after 12 seasons

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Longtime Cleveland Browns left guard Joel Bitonio announced his retirement Tuesday after 12 seasons in the NFL.

Bitonio, 34, spent his entire career in Cleveland, which selected him with the 35th overall pick in the 2014 draft. Bitonio was named to seven Pro Bowls, tied with Myles Garrett for the fourth most in team history.

Bitonio also was named first-team All-Pro in 2021 and 2022. In 2022, Bitonio was named the Browns' Walter Payton Man of the Year, and he was the team's Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award winner twice (2018, 2023).

"Truthfully, as time passed and my career kept going, there was never a point where I could envision myself in a different uniform," Bitonio wrote in a farewell letter. "Wearing that orange helmet and being part of this franchise -- from getting drafted to signing three contracts -- I felt a loyalty to the Browns, and it gave me a sense of pride to represent a fan base who is consistently loyal to us. I started the job here, and once I got to a certain point, I knew I wanted to finish the job in Cleveland.

"Now that job is finished. After 12 seasons of wearing No. 75 in brown and orange, I have officially decided to retire."

Bitonio's 178 starts are the most by any Browns player since the franchise returned to Cleveland in 1999. He was the longest-tenured player on the team until his contract voided in March, making him an unrestricted free agent.

Bitonio mulled retirement last year but opted to return to the Browns for what would be his final season. In 2025, he ranked third among 65 qualifying guards in ESPN's pass block win rate metric and 16th out of 62 guards in run block win rate.

On locker room cleanout day in January, a teary-eyed Bitonio reflected on his career.

"[I look back on my career] with great pride," Bitonio said. "It's hard to put into words. Just try to give it everything. It's tough. You try and go out there and be the best version of yourself and do what you can to help the team win. And I try to do that every day. That's what I did."

With new head coach Todd Monken at the helm and Bitonio among six offensive linemen who hit free agency, the Browns retooled their trenches this offseason. Cleveland traded for right tackle Tytus Howard, signed interior offensive linemen Zion Johnson and Elgton Jenkins and re-signed Teven Jenkins. The Browns also drafted left tackle Spencer Fano with the ninth pick in the 2026 draft.