NFL players make World Cup predictions, weigh in on USMNT

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Say goodbye to American football for a few weeks. Say hello to real football, as most folks around the world would call it.

With the NFL soon wrapping up minicamps and preparing for its annual hiatus until training camps open in late July, the "footy" focus shifts to the FIFA World Cup, which began Thursday and will be played at sites across North America (including 11 NFL stadiums) through July 19.

Some NFL players have strong opinions on the World Cup and promise to be keen observers, even in-person spectators.

Some only know about international soccer from their video games. Others such as Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love know something big is happening and want to experience it.

"I don't stay as tuned in to soccer as much, but World Cup, I think that's the biggest time of the year, so you've got to love it," Love said. "I'll try to go to a game. I don't know who's playing out there -- I don't follow it too much, so I don't even know -- but, yeah, I'm excited."

NFL Nation reporters surveyed 29 players to get their predictions, and the prevailing sentiment was clear: Allez en France.

The favorites

"On paper, France has the best team, but the World Cup is always interesting: It's just about who's playing well that day," said Washington Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota, who expects France to win it all and Kylian Mbappé to earn the Golden Boot (the award given to the tournament's top goal scorer). "Their strikers are out of this world. When you've got two premier strikers like that, you've got a chance to score a lot of goals. That gives them an edge."

Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin, on the same page as his No. 2 quarterback, also picked France and Mbappe. Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson, who visited France during an offseason and did a jersey swap with Mbappe, is riding with Les Bleus as well.

Cleveland Browns kicker Andre Szmyt agreed, saying, "France is stacked right now." He picked Ousmane Dembélé -- the reigning Ballon d'Or winner -- to win the Golden Boot.

Jacksonville Jaguars kicker Cam Little, too, predicted Dembele and France, adding, "Dembele and Mbappe, gosh, it's going to be hard to stop. I think I'm going to have to go France, legitimately. But, passionately, U.S."

Many NFL kickers played soccer as kids, so they know their stuff, presumably. The Minnesota Vikings' Will Reichard disagreed with his kicking brethren, saying, "[It's] hard to bet against Brazil. I like the swagginess part of their team."

New Orleans Saints kicker Charlie Smyth sided with Spain, the favorites (+450) to win according to DraftKings, though his rationale wasn't steeped in strategic analysis.

France's Michael Olise celebrates a goal with Kylian Mbappe, who many NFL players predict to win the Golden Boot. Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

"We have a saying in Ireland: Anybody but England," he said. "As long as England doesn't win."

Brazil earned some support with the NFL players, as did Portugal, with Kansas City Chiefs Harrison Butker, a self-proclaimed Cristiano Ronaldo fan, rooting for a Portugal-Argentina showdown in the quarterfinals.

"I'm sure ticket prices will be up there," Butker said, "but I'd love to see Ronaldo in probably his last World Cup."

But it all comes back to the NFL's most-picked team to win it all -- "France I think is a favorite," as the Miami Dolphins' Zane Gonzalez puts it with the Houston Texans' Ka'imi Fairbairn adding, "I have a hard time running against France right now. They're stacked."

"They don't have much weaknesses to me," Fairbairn said. "Ultra talented up front, great defense, got experience, have won it before, good coaching. They just seem stacked to me."

What about the U.S.?

Two Buffalo Bills players -- kicker Tyler Bass and linebacker Michael Hoecht -- picked the red, white and blue to go all the way. That, of course, would be one of the greatest upsets in sports history. The U.S. men's national team has yet to advance past the quarterfinals in the modern era.

Most players were realistic expressing support for the U.S. but stopping short of predicting an unprecedented title.

"Obviously, I'm very optimistic and hopeful," Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott said, "but if I wasn't giving the political answer, [I'd pick] Brazil."

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Cooper Kupp couldn't care less about the long odds, predicting a massive upset for the U.S.

"I'm sure I'm going to say something that's just outrageous," he said. "I don't think it's ever been done before, but from what I've gathered, it would be an outrageous underdog story. If the U.S. were to pull something together, it would be crazy, right?"

Yes, it would.

Kupp says he believes the USMNT was "hardened by fire," noting it has faced premier competition in recent tuneup matches.

"They're ready to go," Kupp said.

There's one player who's household might be all-in for the national team, given that he's married to one of country's best in women's national team star Sophia Wilson, but he was a bit more rational approach to how the men will perform.

"I would love to see the U.S. get past the group stage and get in the round of 16," Arizona Cardinals receiver Michael Wilson said.

Players around the NFL weighed in on how they feel the U.S. men's national team will fare in the World Cup. ERIK S LESSER/EPA/Shutterstock

The Golden Boot

As for the prestigious Golden Boot -- the NFL equivalent would be recognizing the player who scores the most touchdowns in a postseason -- the overwhelming choice is Mbappe, France's 27-year-old forward.

Hardly a stunner. In 2022, Mbappe earned the honor by scoring eight goals -- the most since Ronaldo did it for Brazil 20 years earlier. Cincinnati Bengals cornerback DJ Turner II said Mbappe is "O.D." -- slang for another level.

Cowboys offensive lineman Tyler Smith wasn't familiar with the Golden Boot. Informed it's awarded to the top goal scorer, he replied quickly, "Oh, Mbappe. I think Mbappe."

Lamine Yamal, Spain's 18-year-old phenom, drew some support, as did some of the older legends -- Argentina's Lionel Messi, England's Harry Kane and Brazil's Neymar.

Prescott predicted Neymar for the Golden Boot, acknowledging, "[It's] old school. We're going back a little. I know [Vinícius Júnior] is the new young guy [for Brazil], but I'm going old."

play 1:55 How much influence will Cristiano Ronaldo have on Portugal's performance in the World Cup?

Many NFL players take the next six weeks to get away and recharge before the rigors of training camp, but they're competitors at heart and they admire those who perform at a world-class level.

So, yes, many of them will pay attention to the soccer matches in their stadiums. Some will watch for the pure joy of sport. Some will have a rooting interest, guided by patriotism. The loyalties of others will be determined by, well, randomness. Which explains why Cowboys defensive tackle Kenny Clark is pulling for Ghana.

"I just pulled their name out of a hat for a deal we're doing," he said. "So, Ghana."

NFL Nation reporters Nate Taylor, Katherine Terrell, Alaina Getzenberg, Rob Demovsky, Todd Archer, John Keim, Brady Henderson, Mike DiRocco, Marc Raimondi, Kevin Seifert, Marcel Louis-Jacques, D.J. Bien-Aime, Josh Weinfuss and Ben Baby contributed to this report.