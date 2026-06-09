Rams' Alaric Jackson arrested on domestic violence charge

LOS ANGELES -- Los Angeles Rams left tackle Alaric Jackson was arrested on a felony domestic violence charge Monday night, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to ESPN.

Police said the charge was for "a person who willfully inflicts corporal injury" against a spouse.

The news of the arrest was first reported Tuesday by NBC4, which reported that "Jackson thought the woman was recording him with her phone and allegedly tried to take the phone out of her hand." According to NBC4, "investigators said the woman had scratch marks on her arms."

Jackson was booked Tuesday at 4:24 a.m. local time and released on $50,000 bond at 7:20 a.m., according to jail records.

"We are aware of the incident regarding Alaric Jackson, and we take these matters very seriously," the Rams said in a statement. "Due to this being an ongoing legal situation, we cannot comment further at this time."

Jackson was sued last year by a woman who alleged he recorded her without her consent during sex, repeatedly refused to delete the video and taunted her with it. The lawsuit said the woman reported the incident to the NFL.

The lawsuit, originally filed last November in Los Angeles Superior Court, was moved to federal court and ultimately dismissed on April 10.

Jackson served a two-game suspension in August 2024 after the NFL announced he had violated the league's personal conduct policy.

In February 2025, the Rams and Jackson agreed to a three-year, $57 million contract extension.