Jaguars RB Chris Rodriguez (foot) expected for training camp

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JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jaguars running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. is recovering from surgery on his left foot but is expected to return in time for training camp.

Rodriguez, whom the Jaguars signed to a two-year, $10 million contract in March, suffered the injury at the beginning of the offseason conditioning program and has not participated in OTAs or the first day of the team's mandatory minicamp.

"He will be full go come training camp," coach Liam Coen said after Tuesday's minicamp workout.

Jacksonville signed Rodriguez to help replace Travis Etienne Jr., who signed a four-year, $52 million contract with New Orleans in free agency. Second-year players Bhayshul Tuten and LeQuint Allen Jr. have taken the majority of the running back reps in Rodriguez's absence.

Rodriguez rushed for 920 yards and 10 touchdowns in three seasons with Washington. He played five seasons at Kentucky, where Coen was the Wildcats' offensive coordinator in 2021.