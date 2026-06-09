Kyler Murray: More reps would help ease transition to Vikings

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EAGAN, Minn. -- Kyler Murray is the heavy favorite to win the Minnesota Vikings' quarterback competition this summer. That doesn't mean, of course, that all seven of his practices with his new team have been perfect.

Murray was sharp for much of Tuesday's mandatory minicamp session, but he did throw consecutive interceptions during 7-on-7 drills that reminded observers that he is adjusting to new teammates and an offensive system.

Speaking afterward to reporters, Murray said the most difficult part of the transition to Minnesota from Arizona has been splitting reps with J.J. McCarthy and the rest of the Vikings' quarterbacks as part of the competition.

"I was [in Arizona] for seven years," Murray said. "I know I had two different offensive systems [there], but at the same time, you're getting all those reps. Now I have these split reps. It's me already being behind, not getting the amount of reps that you would typically want a guy to get learning an offense. That's probably the toughest part."

Murray said he is "not really too worried about the competition side of things" and has worked to give himself grace when mistakes occur.

His first interception Tuesday appeared to result from a miscommunication with tight end Gavin Bartholomew, who broke to the outside just as Murray threw a pass toward the middle of the field and into the hands of safety Theo Jackson. The other was a pass down the middle that sailed over the hands of receiver Jauan Jennings and was snagged by cornerback Byron Murphy Jr.

Kyler Murray, front, was on the field for the first snaps of team drills Tuesday, but J.J. McCarthy, back, ultimately took about an equal number with the starters -- as he did throughout the parts of OTAs that were open to reporters. AP Photo/Abbie Parr

"I've kind of just went full head of steam and embraced the part of being uncomfortable," Murray said. "I haven't been in this position much, but now being in it, why not make the most of it? Obviously, there's times I'm out there thinking and stuff like that where I wouldn't be thinking usually, but it's part of the process, and this is the time where we're all getting better."

Murray was on the field for the first snaps of team drills Tuesday, but McCarthy ultimately took about an equal number with the starters -- as he did throughout the parts of OTAs that were open to reporters. There has been some speculation about whether McCarthy would seek a trade if he does not win the starting job, but he said he still feels the same way about the organization as he did when he was drafted in 2024.

"I think I made it very clear I wanted to be here before I got here," McCarthy said, "and I love this organization. I love the coaching staff. I absolutely love these players and that this is where I want to be. I feel like I can thrive in this system. Everything played out exactly how I wanted it. I wouldn't want anything else to change."