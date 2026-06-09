Pats WR A.J. Brown leaves Eagles message in final visit

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PHILADELPHIA -- Wide receiver A.J. Brown left one final mark on the Philadelphia Eagles organization.

According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, Brown was at the Eagles' practice complex last week to pick up some belongings and say his goodbyes.

Pictures of Pro Bowl players line the walls in one of the corridors, and Brown signed his during his visit, writing: "The best to ever play here. Always open," with the last phrase matching the signage that hung above his locker.

Brown was was traded to the New England Patriots on June 1, an expected departure following a frustrating 2025 season.

The fact that he was in the facility as recently as last week shows that it wasn't a bitter split. Brown remained well-liked among teammates and staff even as things got rocky over the course of a down offensive year.

Brown made it clear at the beginning of the offseason that he felt the next phase of his career would be best served elsewhere. He exits as arguably the top Eagles receiver of all time while playing a lead role for a team that delivered the city its second Lombardi Trophy.

"I would say there were a lot of good years here and done a lot of good things with A.J. here," coach Nick Sirianni said Tuesday. "I would say it was a good run."