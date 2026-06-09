Ravens' Calais Campbell says 2026 season, his 19th, likely last

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OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- Baltimore Ravens defensive end Calais Campbell believes his 19th season in the NFL will be his final one.

"I always tell myself -- and this year I feel it as strongly as ever -- that this is probably going to be my last year," Campbell said after Tuesday's minicamp practice. "I know I said that last year and the year before, but I genuinely meant it at the time. I always tell myself to play well enough to be able to get a job again if I want to. If I go out there and perform to the level I want to play, I'm probably going to have to turn somebody down next year. That's the ideal scenario. As of right now, I'm playing this year as if it's my last year."

Campbell, who will turn 40 in September, re-signed with Baltimore this offseason, agreeing to a one-year, $5.5 million deal. He first contemplated retirement after the 2021 season and has played four seasons since.

Calais Campbell, who ranks fourth among active players with 117 sacks, says the 2026 season -- his 19th in the NFL -- will likely be his last. Greg Fiume/Getty Images

Before likely calling it quits after this season, Campbell has a chance to set a longevity mark in the NFL. He needs five games to surpass Jim Marshall for the most games played by a defensive lineman in the league.

Campbell has currently played in 278 games and has not missed a game since 2022.

"To be able to go out there and play more games than everybody else [at the defensive line position] is like, 'Wow, it's mind-blowing,'" Campbell said. "I'm just a kid who loves playing football and I get to keep playing. I'm happy. But it is cool and surreal to be like, 'Oh wow, I played more games than anybody else.' That's a sweet thing."

Campbell is set to become the sixth defensive player since 1960 to play in the NFL after turning 40. He would join Marshall, Junior Seau, Darrell Green, Bruce Smith and Clay Matthews.

Campbell's 117 sacks rank fourth most among active players and 34th on the league's all-time list. He has had at least five sacks in each of the past four seasons, including 6.5 sacks last season with the Arizona Cardinals.

"Calais can still play at a really high level," Ravens coach Jesse Minter said. "I think his tape last season speaks for itself. So, I'm excited about what he'll bring between the lines to our defense. And then, I am also very excited about him as a person and him as a leader in the locker room."

Campbell was a second-round pick by the Arizona Cardinals in the 2008 draft. The only other players from that draft who are still active are quarterbacks -- Joe Flacco and Josh Johnson.

Players, coaches, fans and family members ask Campbell nearly every day: Why do you keep playing?

"I think the only answer I can really give is that I love the game," Campbell said. "I'm still fairly good at it, and they still want me to play. So, it's like, 'Why not?' I'm healthy, and I love the game. There's definitely a time and place [when] one day, it's going to be taken from me, and I'm going to have to retire. I'm going to enjoy it as long as I can."