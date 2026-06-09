Patriots' Christian Gonzalez reports to mandatory minicamp

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FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- New England Patriots Pro Bowl cornerback Christian Gonzalez, who is eligible for a contract extension for the first time, reported for mandatory minicamp this week after skipping most of the voluntary offseason program.

"I hope we get something done," Gonzalez said Tuesday. "I've said this multiple times -- I've been drafted here; I want to be rewarded as a Patriot. I love this city. So of course I want to be here."

Negotiations between the Patriots and Gonzalez's agent, Reggie Johnson, have yet to produce a deal. Johnson also represents Seattle Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon, who is also eligible for a contract extension for the first time.

Both contracts project to be among the richest for a cornerback, with Trent McDuffie of the Los Angeles Rams recently signing the top deal at the position, which averages $31 million per season.

Gonzalez, who was a limited participant in Tuesday's practice, deflected when asked whether he would play this season on his current contract, which calls for him to earn a base salary of $2.259 million.

"We have a long time to the season. We're still pretty early in the offseason," he said. "I'm focused on being here for the team, fulfill my role and what I'm here for this week, and focus on that."

Gonzalez played one of the best games of his three-year NFL career in the Patriots' 29-13 loss to the Seahawks in Super Bowl LX, as he was credited with three passes defended while totaling four tackles.

Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez is coming off a Pro Bowl season in which he played one of his best games in the Super Bowl LX loss to the Seahawks. Winslow Townson/Getty Images

Selected with the No. 17 pick in the 2023 draft, he was named to the Associated Press All-Pro second team in 2024, and then in 2025 was voted to the Pro Bowl alongside fellow cornerbacks Derek Stingley Jr. (Texans), Patrick Surtain II (Broncos) and Denzel Ward (Browns).

Gonzalez referred to the NFL as a "grown-man profession" and said he'd previously been in contact with coaches regarding the decision to stay away from voluntary workouts, which he had taken part in each of the prior three years.

Meanwhile, fourth-year receiver Kayshon Boutte, a starter last year who had 33 catches for 551 yards and six touchdowns, also reported for mandatory minicamp after staying away from voluntary workouts.

Boutte called it a "personal decision," which might have been related to his contract. He entered the NFL as a sixth-round pick in 2023, enters the last year of his deal and is scheduled to earn a base salary of $3.67 million.

"If that's what I have to do, I have to do it at the end of the day," Boutte said when asked how he'd feel playing on his current contract. "I can't control it."

With the Patriots trading for receiver A.J. Brown and previously signing receiver Romeo Doubs to a lucrative free agent deal, Boutte has been rumored as a possible trade option for receiver-needy teams.

In addition, Patriots coach Mike Vrabel said second-round pick Gabe Jacas, an outside linebacker from the University of Illinois, did not report for minicamp as he has yet to sign his contract. Vrabel also said Jacas, the team's lone unsigned draft pick, recently underwent an unspecified medical procedure.

"We are excited about Gabe, the person that he is, the play style, his production in college and all that. So when that gets resolved, we will have him in here and we will coach him, and I am sure we will find a way for him to help our football team," Vrabel said.