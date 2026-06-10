Eagles sign AJ Epenesa months after Browns balked on deal

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The Philadelphia Eagles have signed defensive end AJ Epenesa months after the Cleveland Browns backed out of an agreement to sign him.

The Eagles announced the signing Wednesday but did not disclose terms.

The Browns had agreed to a one-year deal with Epenesa worth up to $5 million on March 18, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter. But Cleveland opted against finalizing the contract after the veteran had his physical, a source told ESPN's Daniel Oyefusi on March 29.

Epenesa, 27, has spent all six of his NFL seasons with the Buffalo Bills. Originally a second-round pick by Buffalo in the 2020 NFL draft, Epenesa has been a reliable member of the team's defensive line rotation over the years and a strong backup. He has played in 91 games with 19 starts.

Epenesa has recorded 24 sacks in his career, but he tallied only 2.5 sacks over 16 games in 2025 after recording 19 across the previous three years.

He has had success causing disruption with his arms, registering 14 batted passes and four interceptions, including two picks in 2025.

In 14 career postseason games, Epenesa has never recorded a sack, but he has posted three quarterback hits and three batted passes.

Epenesa joins an edge group in Philadelphia that includes Jonathan Greenard, Jalyx Hunt and Nolan Smith. The Eagles lost Jaelan Phillips to the Carolina Panthers in free agency but bolstered the position by acquiring Greenard from the Minnesota Vikings during draft weekend in April in exchange for a pair of third-round picks before inking him to a four-year, $100 million extension.

The Eagles also signed guard Michael Jordan on Wednesday and waived linebackers Chandler Martin and Isiah King.

ESPN's Alaina Getzenberg contributed to this report.