Dolphins, center Brewer reach 3-year, $52.5 million extension

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- The Miami Dolphins and center Aaron Brewer agreed Wednesday to a three-year extension that will make him one of the highest-paid centers in the league, his agent, Kyle McCarthy of Athletes First, told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The deal is worth up to $52.5 million with $37 million guaranteed, making Brewer the fifth-highest paid center in the NFL in terms of total contract value and the third-highest paid center in terms of average annual value ($17.5 million). It more than doubles the value of the three-year, $21 million deal Brewer signed with Miami in 2024.

Since signing his initial contract with the Dolphins, Brewer owns the 10th-best pass block win rate of any qualified center in the league and has allowed seven sacks in 1,127 pass blocking snaps.

In their first offseason under general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan and coach Jeff Hafley, the Dolphins underwent a near-complete roster overhaul this offseason. Several established starters were either cut, traded or allowed to walk in free agency.

But Sullivan identified running back De'Von Achane, Brewer and linebacker Jordyn Brooks as the team's three "pillars" that Miami would prioritize extending this offseason. Achane reached a four-year, $64 million extension in May; the Dolphins have yet to extend Brooks.

Brewer had a career season in 2025 and was named a second-team All-Pro as well as a finalist for the inaugural Protector of the Year award. Speaking to reporters at the Dolphins' final week of OTA practices, Brewer said he is aiming for more in 2026.

"Keep pushing for more," he said. I feel like every year is a new year, and so every year you got to prove yourself again. I was second team All-Pro last year, but this year I want to be first-team All-Pro. I wasn't Pro Bowler last year, I want to be Pro Bowler this year. Nominee for Protector of the Year, I want to be the Protector of the Year. That's what keeps pushing me and keeps me thriving ever year.

"Every year is a clean slate, new year. I'm not Aaron Brewer from last year; I'm the Aaron Brewer that's going to put on tape this year."

An undrafted free agent out of Texas State in 2020, Brewer spent his first four seasons with the Tennessee Titans. Since joining Miami, he has missed only one game, starting 33 games exclusively at center.

He also spent two seasons in Tennessee with quarterback Malik Willis, who signed a three-year contract with the Dolphins this offseason. Brewer said he has noticed a difference in Willis after spending the past two seasons apart.

"It's a lot different [now]," Brewer said. "Well I wouldn't even say it's a lot different because he's still the same guy. But you can tell his game developed over time from him going to Tennessee, him going to Green Bay and just having that experience on his belt, he has more knowledge of the game. I feel he's more comfortable in the game as well now, so it just dope to see the development and how far he came so far."