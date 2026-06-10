Cardinals rookie DL Proctor tears meniscus, season in doubt

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TEMPE, Ariz. -- Cardinals rookie defensive lineman Kaleb Proctor tore his meniscus during OTAs and will miss "quite a bit of time" and could potentially miss the entire season, coach Mike LaFleur said Wednesday.

Proctor was not on the field for Tuesday's minicamp practice and LaFleur made the announcement on Wednesday in response to a question about Proctor's health.

LaFleur didn't want to commit to Proctor missing the entire year but said it's definitely a possibility.

"So, that's the one that sucks," LaFleur said.

Proctor was the Cardinals' fourth-round pick out of Southeast Louisiana. Despite going to a Football Championship Subdivision school, Proctor stood out to the Cardinals because of his ability to step up and play well in games against FBS opponents.