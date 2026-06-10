Lamar Jackson touts new Ravens offense under OC Declan Doyle

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OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- After the Baltimore Ravens wrapped up their minicamp Wednesday, quarterback Lamar Jackson expressed excitement over the future of the new offense under coordinator Declan Doyle.

"I feel like there's going to be a lot of explosiveness this year," Jackson said. "The way Declan calls plays and his creativity with his mind -- how detailed he is -- it's mind-blowing."

Jackson is coming off a season in which he produced his first losing record as a starting quarterback (6-7) and the fewest total yards of his eight-year career (2,898). The Ravens missed the playoffs for the first time since 2021, and the Baltimore offense averaged its fewest yards since 2017 (332.2).

This offseason, Jackson has been at more voluntary workouts than previous years because he wants to learn the new system and terminology. He has also started bonding with Doyle, who at 30 is the league's youngest playcaller.

"I feel like there’s going to be a lot of explosiveness this year," Lamar Jackson said of the Ravens' offense under new OC Declan Doyle, left. "The way Declan calls plays and his creativity with his mind -- how detailed he is -- it’s mind-blowing.” Nick Wass/AP

During minicamp this week, Jackson ran the wrong play when he pitched the ball instead of running a bootleg. Doyle playfully cursed him out.

"I like the coaching," Jackson said. "I want to be detailed, as well, [and] keep the defense honest. So, when we're doing everything right -- the little things right -- the defense doesn't know what we're doing [or] what we're capable of on offense on any given play. With the type of coaching that Declan is bringing, that I believe he's bringing, the sky's the limit."

Jackson has fared well when Baltimore has changed offensive coordinators. He won MVP in his first season with Greg Roman in 2019 and again in his first season with Todd Monken in 2023.

Asked how Jackson looks in Doyle's new offense, Pro Bowl safety Kyle Hamilton indicated "like a two-time MVP."

"I don't want to age him -- but he's turning 30 next January," Hamilton said. "[The] dude still moves like he's at Louisville. It's crazy. We're excited to get to the point where everybody's looking like [No.] 8."

Jackson won't have to run away from pass rusher Myles Garrett twice a year after the two-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year was traded from the Cleveland Browns to the Los Angeles Rams on June 1.

Garrett has sacked Jackson 12 times in 13 career meetings. No other player has sacked Jackson more than nine times.

"I was like, 'Yes! I don't have to see him!'" Jackson said. "But then we also have to deal with [Jared Verse], and he's good, too. Shout out to Myles. Congratulations on that. But yes, that's awesome."