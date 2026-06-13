Miami Dolphins linebackers embracing competition

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MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- The Miami Dolphins want to embrace competition at every position this season; it is a mentality even their returning veterans have taken to heart.

Under first-year coach Jeff Hafley and general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan, the Dolphins have almost completely overturned their roster, adding players at every position -- even ones with established starters.

Linebackers Jordyn Brooks and Tyrel Dodson combined for 318 tackles in 2025, the highest total among two teammates in the NFL last season. It didn't stop Miami from drafting two off-ball linebackers in second-round pick Jacob Rodriguez and fourth-rounder Kyle Louis.

Neither veteran felt disadvantaged by the selections; Brooks, who attended Texas Tech like Rodriguez, excitedly drove from his home to the Dolphins' facility after the pick.

Dodson also welcomed the rookie, and believes there's room at the table for all of Miami's linebackers.

"When (Rodriguez) got here, it's love, man. Me and JB (Brooks) watched him last year going crazy, seven forced fumbles," Dodson said. "If you're a linebacker anywhere, I support you. And if you're rocking out, let's rock out together.

"Table is big enough to sit here, you know what I'm saying? So that's just how it is."

Both Brooks and Dodson are in the final years of their contracts, although the team has expressed public interest in re-signing Brooks. Sullivan called him a "pillar" of what they're trying to build.

Sullivan also said Rodriguez will eventually call the Dolphins' defense -- a role Dodson manned last season. But the eight-year vet Dodson said it would be more of a discouraging sign if Miami's front office released him or traded him, signifying that they didn't think he could compete.

Through OTAs and minicamp, the Dolphins are focused more on installing Hafley's defensive scheme and re-teaching fundamentals. Defensive coordinator Sean Duggan said training camp will help players separate in terms of playing time.

Jordyn Brooks, left, has embraced the competition with the likes of rookie linebacker Jacob Rodriguez, right. AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

"I think the goal is to get the best three guys on the field," he said. "Some guys may have a little more experience maybe playing strong side if it's on the edge or playing out in space more. I think that's something we got to figure out as we continue to learn these guys. Phase 2 has been great. We've been getting on the grass with them, kind of installing, how we do things technique-wise, fundamentals.

"It's hard to say what we're going to be until we really play football, right? Even OTAs, you have an idea, but really I look at it as when pads come on, that's when we really figure out who we are going to be as a defense and then who are going to be the 11 guys that play at a certain time."

Miami's linebackers room includes Brooks, Dodson, Rodriguez and Louis, as well as Willie Gay Jr. and Jackson Woodard, who both spent last season with the Dolphins, and free agent signing Ronnie Harrison Jr.

When asked about Dodson's comments about competition at linebacker, he echoed what he and Sullivan have said since their arrival in January -- players should get used to competing for their spot.

"I want our team to be built on competition. And year after year, we're going to bring in players that compete with the guys that are here," he said. "I would hope that every player has the mindset that every year I need to compete for my job and get better. I think if you don't, you're going to kind of just plateau.

"Our job is to play the best players who give us the best chance to win games, whether that's a guy that's been here as a starter, whether that's a guy that was drafted, whether that's a free agent that we brought in. I'm not here to just play guys because of where they were drafted or what they've done; I'm going to play the guy that has done the most right now that gives us the best chance to win.

"T. Dot (Dodson) is a very, very smart football player. He's a really good communicator. He sees the game really fast. He's a highly intelligent guy and he loves ball. He's been a lot of fun to coach, and I haven't seen anything other than a guy who's striving to get better and be a great teammate."