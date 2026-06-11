Falcons acquire Wanya Morris in trade with Chiefs, sources say

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The Atlanta Falcons have acquired offensive tackle Wanya Morris in a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs, sources told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler on Thursday.

Morris, 25, has started 16 games in three seasons with the Chiefs, including 11 in 2024 at left tackle. The Falcons have been in need of tackle depth, especially on the right side after longtime starter Kaleb McGary's sudden retirement this offseason.

Right tackle is especially important for the Falcons, because they have two left-handed quarterbacks competing for the starting job: Tua Tagovailoa and Michael Penix Jr.

New coach Kevin Stefanski and offensive coordinator Tommy Rees plan to run more plays under center, which would necessitate better blindside help for a lefty QB.

Atlanta signed former Chiefs right tackle Jawaan Taylor in free agency, but he has been out of practice during voluntary organized team activities (OTAs) this spring for undisclosed reasons. Michael Jerrell, who was acquired in a trade last year with the Seattle Seahawks, has been getting most of the reps with the first-team offense during practices open to the media.

McGary missed all of last season with a knee injury and swing tackle Storm Norton has also been out since last season after having ankle surgery.

A third-round pick in 2023, Morris showed during his rookie season that he could be a competent blocker, a player known for his strength when run blocking. The next season, Morris showed his versatility, winning the swing tackle role.

Early in 2024, Morris took over at the left tackle position when the Chiefs finished the season with 15 victories. But injuries and inconsistent play late that season led the Chiefs to bench Morris in favor of All-Pro guard Joe Thuney, who moved over to better protect the blind side of quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Morris was the swing tackle again last season for the Chiefs. But when Morris made his first start of the season in early December against the Houston Texans, he sustained a season-ending left knee injury, which occurred on the game's opening snap.

Although the Chiefs didn't select a tackle in the NFL draft in late April, Morris had clearly fallen further down on the team's depth chart this week during mandatory minicamp. He was behind Jaylon Moore, Chukwuebuka Godrick and Kahlil Benson, an undrafted rookie.

"[He's] big and strong and looks like he has some good athletic ability, good feet for a big fella like that," coach Andy Reid said of Benson. "[He has] extremely strong hands. [I] look forward to seeing him in pads."