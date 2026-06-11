Patriots' first impressions of A.J. Brown at minicamp

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FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Wide receiver A.J. Brown has made an immediate impact on his New England Patriots teammates less than two weeks after he was acquired in a trade from the Philadelphia Eagles.

"It feels like A.J.'s been here since the start. It all feels normal, like he didn't just get here," receiver DeMario "Pop" Douglas said.

When Brown participated in his first practice June 2, he said teammates asked him to lead the stretch line but he declined because it was something he wanted to earn. By the end of mandatory minicamp June 11, Brown was leading the stretch line.

In addition, his connection with quarterback Drake Maye has been immediate. On the first day of mandatory minicamp Tuesday, Brown used his 6-foot-1, 226-pound frame to post up cornerback Kindle Vildor (5-11, 190) in the low red zone and snare a tight-window delivery from Maye. He had another highlight-reel play on an end zone throw from Maye in Thursday's practice, turning at the last moment and rising up to snatch an accurate strike from Maye, getting his feet down along the left sideline.

Defenders took note of Maye looking in Brown's direction quickly, with veteran safety Kevin Byard saying, "You can tell, they're already developing that relationship."

Brown said the two are "still growing" and "off to a great start," with plans to throw together before most veterans report for training camp July 24. He added that having a break last weekend was important for him to settle down, and that he feels he's "in a good spot heading into the break."

Through the lens of teammates and coaches, here's how Brown stood out to them over the last 10 days:

WR A.J. Brown arrives for a post-practice media session and shares how his initial time with the Patriots has unfolded. pic.twitter.com/bOFVEiQOOn — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) June 11, 2026

Accountability

WRs coach Todd Downing: "His second practice, he had a drop on a 'go' ball. And after practice, he wanted to do push-ups for the drop in front of the group. Everybody chose to do it together. So creating and augmenting that culture of mutual accountability has been awesome."

Head coach Mike Vrabel: "I think he has showed up with a great attitude, and I have enjoyed watching his interactions with the other players on the team. I think that is probably the thing that I'm most excited about right now."

Presence

Maye: "He knows what it's like to win, and he's someone in that room that we were looking for. I think that's the best thing. Stefon Diggs provided it for us last year. Now there have been guys that are growing in their roles, but just coming in with that stature, his ability, his size, and just the respect that you walk in there with, that kind of Stef had, A.J.'s got it too."

Douglas: "He still has that aura, that everybody knows he can hoop and ball. Another game-changer in the room."

Offensive intelligence

Offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels: "You can just tell he's had a great deal of experience at a high level -- whether that's route technique, understanding coverage, releases, top of the routes, how to do certain things in situational football -- you can feel that when you talk to him. He's really intelligent -- understands the game, his position, what it takes to be successful."

Dictating defense

WR Kayshon Boutte: "You all see what I see -- all the 50-50 balls are really 100-to-zero with him. Big-bodied receiver who can win any matchup on the field."

Byard: "It's early now, so we're not obviously scheming against him, but when I'm back there in the post, back deep, I'm making sure I know exactly where he is because I know that's where Drake is going with the ball ... he's a 1-on-1 nightmare for defenses."

CB Christian Gonzalez: "He can do everything. He's got the size. He's got the speed. He's got the route running. In year eight, he's seen a lot of ball and is very smart. That's anything you want in a receiver."