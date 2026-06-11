Colts safety Cam Bynum set to travel to Philippines to aid earthquake relief

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INDIANAPOLIS -- Indianapolis Colts minicamp wrapped up on Thursday, but free safety Cam Bynum has some busy weeks ahead.

Bynum, who is half-Filipino and makes his offseason home in the Philippines, plans to travel there soon to help aid in the aftermath of this week's massive 7.8-magnitude earthquake. The disaster killed at least 37 people and displaced tens of thousands, according to The Associated Press.

"Thankful that I have time off to be able to go actually help and make a difference out there," Bynum said before departing camp on Thursday.

Bynum, through his philanthropic organization, the Bynum Faith Foundation, said he'll focus on addressing issues such as the lack of clean water due to broken pipes.

Bynum said his family members were not harmed in the earthquake. But the events have still hit home for him as he is friends with boxer Manny Pacquiao, whose hometown, General Santos City, was heavily impacted. Pacquiao has already launched a fundraising campaign to assist his countrymen.

The hope, Bynum said, is to join relief efforts that are already underway.

"Even though a lot of people's houses are messed up, it's a community thing," he said. "Everybody's trying to help bring other people back up. You see a lot of people coming together through this hard time. And that's the whole spirit of the Philippines."