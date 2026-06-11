Jefferson says decision on Vikings starting QB 'coach's call'

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EAGAN, Minn. -- Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson plans to continue working with both of his potential starting quarterbacks during their upcoming summer break, but he indicated Thursday that he is unlikely to weigh in on the final decision between newcomer Kyler Murray and incumbent J.J. McCarthy.

"I feel like at the end of the day it's more going to be a coach's call," Jefferson said as the Vikings wrapped up their offseason program with their third day of mandatory minicamp. "Just from what they see in training camp, the different plays that they're making, the adjustments, being a leader, being a vocal leader, all of those different things that go into what we are looking for. And at the end of the day, somebody's going to have that job, whether it's Kyler, whether it's J.J. So it's just all about working with both of them to make sure that whoever is the starter, we're dialed in, we're ready to go and the connection, the relationship, all of that is dialed in and ready to go when the season starts."

Players will scatter across the country for the next six weeks before returning to Minnesota in the final week of July. In between, Jefferson said he will find a way to spend time with both Murray and McCarthy. That intent is especially important given the league-wide belief that Murray is the heavy favorite to win the job. If that's the case, Murray will be the Vikings' fourth different Week 1 starter in the past four seasons.

"Just carrying on what we have been doing for the past couple weeks and just continuing that throughout the summertime," Jefferson said. "It definitely would be impactful. Just to continue to see my route running, to continue to get that timing down pat is really key so we're not really starting over back in training camp. We'll just continue to do the same things that we're doing here but at a different location."

Jefferson said in April that he was excited to see Murray's playmaking abilities in action, and was also blunt about the impact of his arrival on McCarthy. Thursday, Jefferson said he had seen "growth" from both players even as Murray works through what he called the "uncomfortable" process of learning a new offense.

McCarthy, Jefferson said, has become "smarter" in his approach -- particularly with his velocity.

"Just understanding the different throws that he's making," Jefferson said. "Everything doesn't have to be 100 miles per hour. Some throws, [he] can put a little touch on it and get it to the spot. So I feel like that is one of his most impactful improvements that he has made."

Coach Kevin O'Connell has mapped out the early part of training camp to get extended looks at both players. O'Connell said it was possible the competition could extend into the preseason, and perhaps include the Vikings' two days of joint practices with the Baltimore Ravens on August 19-20, but cautioned against reading too much into every twist and turn of the daily battle.

O'Connell, however, understands the frenzy that awaits the team this summer. After issuing that caution, he added: "I know me saying that was the waste of the time that I took to say it."