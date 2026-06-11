Andy Reid coy on whether he's invited to Kelce and Swift's wedding

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KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- During Thursday's news conference for Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid, he was asked if he'd be attending the much-anticipated upcoming wedding of star tight end Travis Kelce and pop superstar Taylor Swift.

"Can't talk about it, can't talk about it," Reid said, laughing. "Listen, [Kelce's] been here most of the offseason, if not the whole offseason. He did the mandatory camp and did a nice job there, so it's good to have him back in and rolling. He's very excited.

"You see no distractions with that and the wedding. If it's like when I got married, my wife did everything. I just kind of followed her lead on it [and] showed up. Maybe he's doing more, but he looks like he's pretty focused in on this job here, too."

Kelce spent this week at the Chiefs' training facility to participate in the team's mandatory minicamp, catching passes from quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

The couple have planned for months to marry before the Chiefs' training camp, which is expected to start in late July. Last week, Page Six reported that their wedding will be held in midtown Manhattan inside Madison Square Garden, the home venue of the New York Knicks.

The Chiefs' on-field work was one reason Kelce wasn't alongside Swift on Wednesday during a memorable Game 4 of the NBA Finals between the Knicks and San Antonio Spurs. Sitting courtside, Swift celebrated with Knicks fans and various other celebrities after the team rallied from a 29-point deficit for a dramatic 107-106 victory, the largest comeback win in NBA playoff history. With a win Saturday, the Knicks would clinch their first championship since 1973.

A few weeks ago, Kelce and Swift sat courtside during an NBA's Eastern Conference finals game, him rooting for his hometown Cleveland Cavaliers and her watching the Knicks, who won that series with a 4-0 sweep.