Brown-Maye connection off to 'great start' for Patriots

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FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Wide receiver A.J. Brown concluded his second week of practices with the New England Patriots after being acquired in a June 1 trade, and he's been impressed by quarterback Drake Maye.

"The talent speaks for itself, he can make any throw, but I think what's more impressive to me is that he knows what he's doing," Brown said Thursday at the conclusion of the team's mandatory minicamp.

"To be that young, and to understand the defense, and to understand every little check -- the hots, the blitz, all those things so fast -- is very impressive. So I really admire that he knows what he's talking about and he demands everyone else to know, as well. He's a true leader of men. It's crazy to see at a young age."

Brown, who turns 29 on June 30, added that his connection with the 23-year-old Maye is off to a "great start," and the two plan to meet up for more work at some point before the start of training camp July 25. Brown caught Maye's final pass of mandatory minicamp Thursday, although it wasn't supposed to be the last play.

When Maye and a defender ended up on the ground during a highly competitive practice that featured mostly red-zone plays, and the third-year QB got up slowly with the help of a teammate, coach Mike Vrabel called the team together, addressed players, and then ended practice about 20 minutes early. Maye seemed OK, staying after and throwing some extra passes.

Earlier in the practice, Maye found Brown in the back left-hand corner of the end zone for a touchdown, with Brown turning at the last moment and somehow keeping his feet in bounds.

It was one of several highlight-reel plays from Brown since he joined the team.

"It's hard not to get excited," Maye said. "What a player he is, and just right off the bat, what a great teammate so far. He's been a guy that you see on SportsCenter the next day, making plays and scoring."