WR Jalen Coker, Panthers reach 3-year, $35M extension

Open Extended Reactions

The Carolina Panthers extended a key part of their offense Thursday, reaching a three-year, $35 million deal with receiver Jalen Coker, agent Matt Glose told NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Coker was an exclusive rights free agent this year and was set to be a restricted free agent in 2027. Now, he'll stick in Carolina through at least the 2029 season.

The new deal could rise to as much $41 million with incentives.

Coker was an undrafted free agent out of Holy Cross who initially signed with Carolina in April 2024.

No. 2 on Carolina's receiver depth chart behind Tet McMillan, Coker has 65 catches for 872 yards, with five touchdowns, in his two NFL seasons, appearing in 22 of a possible 34 games. He starred in Carolina's playoff loss to the Los Angeles Rams in January, logging nine catches for 134 yards and a score.

"I'm just excited to play for this team, that's all it is," Coker said previously. "All that other stuff, it is what it is. I'm just excited to be here.''