Bucs' Bowles backs Mayfield as long-term QB amid contract talks

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TAMPA, Fla. -- Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles said Thursday there is "absolutely no question" he wants Baker Mayfield as his quarterback long term.

Bowles' comments come after Mayfield said last week that he and the Bucs are "not anywhere close to what we were thinking" regarding a new deal heading into the 2026 season, the final year of his three-year deal worth $100 million.

Mayfield and his agent, Tom Mills, have said they would like a new deal done before training camp and that if they don't have one before his reporting date, which is expected to be the final week in July, they would shut down any negotiations so he could focus on football. Though that doesn't preclude negotiations after the season, Mayfield would become an unrestricted free agent in 2027 if no new deal is struck.

Mayfield emphasized, "It's not up to me when that gets done by."

Bowles said he doesn't believe the lack of progress on a new deal has impacted Mayfield, who signed with the Bucs on a one-year "prove it" deal worth up to $8.5 million in 2023 and led the Bucs to back-to-back NFC South titles in 2023 and 2024 immediately following Tom Brady's retirement. The Bucs are 27-24 (.529) with Mayfield as their starter.

"Baker's all business. He's all about business," Bowles said. "The contract stuff takes care of itself. That's the business side of it that you don't see, that everybody has to deal with, and I'm sure he'll take care of it, but it doesn't affect his play."

Mayfield showed as much during Thursday's OTA practice, connecting with veteran wide receiver Chris Godwin Jr. on back-to-back touchdowns in 7-on-7s. Then, Mayfield participated in the Bucs' 12th annual "Color & Cut Funds the Cure" benefitting the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation, where cancer survivors colored his hair with red spray paint. Mayfield was in good spirits throughout the event.

"Baker's a true pro," Bowles said. "I don't think there's any disappointment whatsoever. I mean, he loves it here. We love him here. The contract stuff takes care of itself, whether it's the quarterback or any other position that comes up -- those things get worked out over time.

"You just concentrate on what we got to concentrate on, on the field, and he's been great right there."