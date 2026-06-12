Seahawks' Super Bowl LX title rings salute fans, city, history

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SEATTLE - The Seahawks received their Super Bowl LX rings during a private ceremony in Seattle for players, coaches and football staff Thursday night.

Created by Jason of Beverly Hills, the rings contain diamonds, sapphires, team mantras and three special features.

The centerpiece includes a pair of Lombardi Trophy replicas in honor of the franchise's two Super Bowl wins. They sit behind a Seahawks logo, which has 50 round white diamonds in a nod to 2025 being the team's 50th season. The trophies and logo are surrounded by blue sapphires.

On one side of each player's ring is his name and number above the letters M.O.B., a mantra the team adopted last season that stands for "Mission Over Bulls-t." On the other side is another saying -- "12 AS ONE" -- above the Seattle skyline and the Super Bowl LX logo.

"17 WINS" is engraved inside the ring, noting the team's combined regular-season and playoff victories.

The Seahawks' Super Bowl LX rings are heavy on details and features, including a fully removable top of the ring that converts into a pendant that can be worn on a chain. Jason of Beverly Hills

One of the special features is a 12 Flag button that, when pressed, releases and expands the Lumen Field arches that sit on either side of the centerpiece to reveal the words "WORLD CHAMPIONS."

The top of the ring can be fully removed from the base, converting it into a pendant that can be worn on a chain. Underneath the top of the ring is an authentic piece of a football used during the season set behind the number 50.

According to a Seahawks news release, the 12 Flag button entails "a complex internal mechanism utilizing multiple levers and spring systems. The ring engineering process required months of development to ensure the mechanism operated seamlessly while maintaining integrity, durability, and luxury craftsmanship. From initial concept to final completion, each ring underwent an extensive three-month production process involving concept development, CAD engineering, stone sourcing, casting, hand setting, polishing, and multiple rounds of quality control."

Jason of Beverly Hills also created the Super Bowl rings for three of the previous five champions -- the Philadelphia Eagles, Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Tiffany & Co. created the Seahawks' Super Bowl XLVIII rings.