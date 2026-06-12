Sources: No league discipline for Chiefs DBs coach Merritt

The NFL has concluded its investigation of Kansas City Chiefs defensive backs coach Dave Merritt and found insufficient evidence of a violation of the personal conduct policy, sources told NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

There will be no discipline from the league, per sources.

A misdemeanor domestic battery charge against Merritt was dismissed last month by the District Court of Johnson County (Kansas).

Merritt was charged in April after he was accused of causing bodily harm to his daughter. He had pleaded not guilty.

Merritt spent several years playing linebacker in the NFL before becoming one of the best defensive backs coaches in the league. He has been with the Chiefs since 2019, and, including his time with the New York Giants, has helped teams win five Super Bowls.