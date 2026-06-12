Felony assault charge added against Broncos LB Jonathon Cooper

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- Denver Broncos linebacker Jonathon Cooper will face two additional charges, including a felony charge of second-degree assault, from his arrest last week in Parker, Colorado, according to court records.

Cooper originally faced misdemeanor domestic violence charges and pleaded not guilty Monday in a Douglas County courtroom. But Douglas County District records show Cooper will now also face a felony charge of second-degree assault by strangulation and an additional misdemeanor charge of third-degree assault ("knowingly or recklessly causing bodily injury"). The charges were announced in court on Wednesday.

He is scheduled to have a motions hearing July 6 with the potential of a jury trial to start on July 22, according to court records. The Broncos are expected to open training camp in late July.

Cooper, 28, was arrested along with his girlfriend June 4 by Parker Police. He was released from Douglas County Jail on June 5 on a personal recognizance bond.

The Broncos said in a statement shortly after Cooper's arrest that "we are aware of the matter and gathering more information.'' The NFL, which could punish Cooper under its personal conduct policy, said it had been in contact with the Broncos.

After Thursday's OTA practice, Broncos coach Sean Payton said he had a "long visit" with Cooper about the arrest.

"And now the process plays out," Payton said. "The league obviously will be very much involved in that. We'll stay abreast, but much like you all. I think that's where it's at. We just go from there. ... We'll stay as informed as possible. We'll follow the league's guidelines, and I'm sure a lot of that will be led by the local authorities' guidelines. We'll pay attention to all of it."

Cooper has been in attendance in the team's offseason program, including Thursday's practice.

According to records, Cooper was arrested after an argument and physical confrontation between Cooper and his girlfriend over cellphones and that the phones were damaged during the argument.

In separate affidavits to police, the two gave vastly different accounts about the argument and confrontation.

According to Cooper's arrest affidavit, he had been confronted by his girlfriend over allegations of infidelity. After Cooper's girlfriend had taken his cellphone from him and thrown it across the room, Cooper had grabbed her by the upper arm as he retrieved the phone. Cooper told police he had "braced his neck against her neck" during her attempt to get his phone.

Cooper's affidavit said after the woman did not leave his apartment as he had demanded, he bit the phone and caused "disabling damage." Her affidavit also included Cooper's damage to her phone because he bit it.

A Parker policeman wrote in Cooper's affidavit because of the conflicting reports between the two "as of this report there is no probable cause for harassment or assault charges given conflicting statements and lack of specific evidence."

Cooper's girlfriend told a second officer, according to the affidavit for her arrest, that he had "grabbed her by the neck and held her against the wall for about a minute," picked her up and threw her on the ground three times, and punched the wall next to her head. A police officer noted in the affidavit that marks observed on Cooper's girlfriend's neck and body were not consistent with an assault.

On Saturday, Cooper posted a Bible verse on his Instagram account with "I apologize to my family to my friends and my community ... And so many others.'' Cooper added: "I realize posting a bible. Quote after something very serious happens does not just mean everything is okay."

Cooper was a seventh-round pick by the Broncos in 2021 and is set to enter his sixth season with the team. He signed a four-year, $60 million contract extension in 2024 and ranked second on the team with eight sacks in 2025 as the Broncos' defense set a franchise record for sacks in a season (68).