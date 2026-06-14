Jets wanted to get bigger to compete in 'big man's game'

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FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- A look at what's happening around the New York Jets:

1. Tipping the scales: Adhering to coach Aaron Glenn's "mass-kicks-ass" philosophy, the Jets shifted into "jumbo jet" mode in the offseason.

They traded for nose tackle T'Vondre Sweat, one of the largest players in the NFL at 366 pounds (his listed weight). They will have at least five defensive linemen on their opening-day roster in the 300 club, including rookie Darrell Jackson Jr. (315).

They signed middle linebacker Demario Davis (248), 32 pounds heavier than last season's "Mike" backer Jamien Sherwood, who shifts to the weak side.

They watched Braelon Allen, a 240-pound power back, add 10 pounds as he rehabbed from knee surgery. At 250, he's one of the biggest running backs in the league, about the same size as his friend and mentor, Derrick Henry.

"It's a big man's game -- it will always be a big man's game -- and for us to be able to add large men that have the ability that those guys have, the agility that those guys have, it only makes us better as a team," said Glenn, alluding to the defensive players.

Glenn said there was a concerted effort to get bigger in the offseason. Part of that was because of the shift in defensive scheme. The 3-4 front, which will be an integral part of their package, requires bigger linemen to handle two-gapping responsibilities. It's a departure from the previous regime, which placed a premium on speed -- not size -- in the front seven.

Another factor is they got pushed around last season, finishing 29th in rushing yards allowed.

There's big, and there's too big. For years, the Jets put up with tackle Mekhi Becton, whose weight and conditioning issues created agita for the organization. Sweat, who reportedly weighed as much as 400 pounds in college, will have to be monitored closely. His current weight is "where it needs to be," according to Glenn.

Visually, Sweat conjures memories of former Pro Bowl defensive tackle Kris Jenkins, who played at 360 (or thereabouts) in the late 2000s. If Sweat performs as well as Jenkins did, the defense will rise to another level.

Sweat is "a big-ass dude," according to right tackle Armand Membou. You know a player is massive when a 335-pound offensive lineman refers to him in that manner.

As for Allen, he said his weight gain came naturally, through weight training during rehab. While his body fat percentage is at an all-time low, he said, Allen indicated he may have to dial it back or he could see himself getting to 255 or 260.

"I'll end up with my hand in the dirt," he said, smiling.

New York Jets defensive tackles Harrison Phillips, left, and T'Vondre Sweat participate in practice. Seth Wenig/AP

2. Crowded backfield: Allen, who tore his ACL on Sept. 29, said he's back to 100%. He's highly motivated, noting his last two touches were a goal-line fumble and the knee injury on a kickoff return. He said he never wants to leave the field that way again.

"The time is now, for sure," Allen said.

Glenn said he's planning to use Allen, Breece Hall and Isaiah Davis as a "three-headed monster" in the backfield. That was the plan last season until Allen's injury, and it became the Hall show.

The Jets just signed Hall to a three-year, $43.5 million contract last month, so it behooves them to get their money's worth. It makes you wonder how many touches will be left for Allen and Davis, both of whom face the prospect of playing their entire rookie contracts (through 2027) as backups.

That's less of a concern for Allen than Davis. Allen will be 25 in 2028, Davis 27. If Allen produces over the next two seasons in a reserve role, he should do well in free agency.

He made one thing abundantly clear about his future: He hopes his kick-returning days are over. That decision backfired last year after his season-ending injury. "I'm crossing my fingers they don't ask me to do that again," he said.

3. Welcome, rook: Rookie edge rusher David Bailey is learning that life in the NFL is hard work, that he can't simply rely on the natural gifts that made him such a prolific pass rusher in college.

Right now, the focus is "working on some of his weaknesses," according to Glenn. The coaches know the No. 2 overall pick can win with speed; they want to see him develop power moves and perfect a spin move that could be deadly.

So there have been stops and starts for Bailey, whose run defense was a question during the pre-draft process. Defensive line coach Karl Dunbar downplayed those concerns, saying Bailey's job is to rush the passer, but it will be hard to play him on first and second down if he's a liability against the run.

4. Old QB welcomes new QB: Say this for Sherwood: He's not afraid to take accountability for his performance last season.

"It wasn't the best," he acknowledged, adding, "I definitely can be more consistent than I was." Specifically, he wasn't happy with his pass coverage.

The Jets gave Sherwood a three-year, $45 million contract last year, expecting him to replace C.J. Mosley as the quarterback of the defense. Nothing went right on defense (not a single interception!), and now the new QB is Davis, 37, who should bring toughness and leadership to the group.

Sherwood, who remains in the starting lineup, is eager to learn from Davis. The coaches hope Davis' presence can get Sherwood's career back on track.

"You can feel his presence," Sherwood said.