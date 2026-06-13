Commanders believe Daniels, revamped scheme can make it work

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ASHBURN, Va. -- The assumption has long been this: Washington will add another receiver before the season. It could be Brandon Aiyuk, who is still under contract with the San Francisco 49ers. Or it could be free agent Stefon Diggs.

Those players are intriguing options, but there's another worth considering: What if the Commanders don't add a wideout? Then what? In that case, the Commanders say they feel confident in what they can do -- and who they have -- offensively.

"I'm excited with the guys we have in the room," quarterback Jayden Daniels said.

Washington's optimism extends beyond what they hope the receiver room can accomplish. It's about the new offensive system they're installing, Daniels -- who is coming back from a sophomore season marred by injuries -- and No. 1 receiver Terry McLaurin participating in all the offseason work.

So far this offseason, Washington has added depth to its receiving corps, bringing back Dyami Brown, re-signing Treylon Burks, drafting Antonio Williams and signing Van Jefferson. But, if nothing changes, they'll enter the season -- like they did in 2024 -- without a clear No. 2 target opposite McLaurin. That year turned out OK: Washington finished fifth in points and seventh in yards en route to a 12-5 regular season and a trip to the NFC Championship Game.

But parting ways this offseason with offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury, the architect of Washington's offense that season, has complicated any clean comparisons. In his place is first-time coordinator David Blough -- as well as a reconstructed scheme -- along with fresh doubts externally that the Commanders can get the unit back on track without more help on the outside in 2026.

Here are three reasons why they're optimistic in Washington.

The Commanders believe quarterback Jayden Daniels will have solid options to throw to at receiver in 2026. AP Photo/Nick Wass

The scheme

While Blough has provided the foundation of the new offense, there was collaboration -- the most popular word used by the Commanders' coaches this offseason -- in building out the rest of the system. Blough, though, said some elements from Kingsbury's offense will remain when the team is in shotgun or pistol formation.

The changes will go beyond going under center more. The new scheme is about personnel groupings: Washington used two tight ends on 23.8% of its snaps under Kingsbury. That number will be much higher this season, perhaps doubling. That, the coaches believe, will lead to a more effective play-action game, getting targets more open.

"When we snap the ball, you shouldn't know if we're running it [or] throwing it," Blough said.

There was a strong desire for a more balanced approach -- something multiple team sources said coach Dan Quinn emphasized in meetings last season.

"I really like our offense a lot," said right guard Sam Cosmi. "It's very beneficial, especially in the run game. Being under center helps, not being one-dimensional than just being in the gun. Having both of those [available] can definitely help us moving forward."

McLaurin had a successful first season under Kingsbury in 2024, with 82 receptions, 1,096 yards and 13 touchdowns. But he ran 73% of his routes while aligned wide left; he ran routes after going in motion only 17 times in two seasons. The lack of pre-snap shifts and movement around the formation should change this fall.

"In Kliff's system, it was more like outside receiver tree routes, which is fine for me, but just being able to move around is just an added benefit for our offense," McLaurin said.

McLaurin said slot receivers such as Luke McCaffrey and Jaylin Lane -- as well as third-round pick Williams -- will be able to work the middle of the field more in this system, running routes when aligned in condensed splits, or closer to the ball.

"It's more naturally towards their skillset," McLaurin said.

And it provides McLaurin different looks when running routes -- he'll have more routes that look the same until he cuts.

"I can go left, right, I can go vertical because I can still run by you," he said. "I can stop or I could go in. Just having those type of variations in your route tree is just an unbelievable weapon to have as a receiver."

Some of Blough's scheme comes from Chicago Bears coach Ben Johnson, whom he worked under as a quarterback with the Detroit Lions for two seasons. During Johnson's three seasons as Detroit's offensive coordinator, tight end Sam LaPorta was the second leading receiver. Last season in Chicago, tight end Colston Loveland was the leading pass-catcher with 58 receptions -- eight more than receiver D.J. Moore. So, the tight end position could be elevated to more of a pass-catching role in Washington.

That bodes well for Chig Okonkwo, whom the Commanders signed as a free agent in March.

"I was super excited we got Chig," Daniels said. "He plays fast. Everything's 100% with him; he's smart. Now he gets to go out there and show his talents on a bigger stage and a bigger role in the offense."

The quarterback

As one NFL executive said, Daniels' skillset erases a lot of Washington's flaws. He made a No. 2-receiver-by-committee work as a rookie. While McLaurin caught 82 passes, the next three receivers caught between 30-45. Two recorded career-highs: Olamide Zaccheaus (45) and Dyami Brown (30), while Noah Brown (35) was on pace to set his before missing the final six games with a lacerated kidney.

Meanwhile, McLaurin caught a career-best 13 touchdowns while tight end Zach Ertz, who turned 34 that season, caught seven scoring throws -- his most since 2018. His 13 red zone receptions were also the most since that season.

So much of the success started with Daniels: He threw for 3,568 yards, 25 touchdowns and nine interceptions while completing 69% of his passes (sixth-best in the NFL). He also ran for 891 yards and six more scores. His ability to execute in a heavy play-action system with more snaps under center will be key -- but the Commanders say the success of the offense will not be on him alone.

"[Daniels] is a special athlete so we got to do our part to keep them clean and he'll make plays," said offensive line coach Darnell Stapleton.

Blough said the heavy play-action system -- which will at times feature bootlegs -- should enable Daniels to get more in the open field. There, he becomes another weapon the offense needs.

But it was his productivity with a receiving corps lacking a second star in 2024 that also provides the team hope.

McLaurin said the offense provides more "answers" than before. So based on what the defense shows, the quarterback, equipped with two calls, can change the play to get the offense into the better one.

"He's one of the smartest players I've ever coached," said new quarterbacks coach D.J. Williams of Daniels. "It's his football knowledge, just his natural instincts, but also how quick he can process. Obviously from the outside looking in, you see the speed, you see the arm, you see the playmaking ability, but ... from the neck up, man, that's like he is second to none."